Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Maharashtra police punch ABVP activists on the face for demanding fee waiver
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra police punch ABVP activists on the face for demanding fee waiver

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena activists staged a protest in Dhule city of Maharashtra in front of Minister Abdul Sattar's car demanding a 30 per cent waiver of tuition fees.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra police manhandling ABVP students/ Image Source: Devendra Fadnavis
5

The Maharashtra police resorted to attacking student activists belonging to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad for protesting against the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government demanding a 30 per cent waiver of fees.

According to reports, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena activists staged a protest in Dhule city of Maharashtra in front of Minister Abdul Sattar’s car demanding a 30 per cent waiver of tuition fees. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena activists wanted to meet Minister Abdul Sattar for urging a fee waiver and also present other demands.

However, the Maharashtra police launched an all-out attack against the student activists and also punched them in the face in the presence of the Maharashtra minister, who was seen comfortably sitting inside his car.

In the video, it can be seen how the Maharashtra police were seen manhandling students and punching them straight in the face.

The police even started lathi-charging against protesting students and also arrested 12 to 15 activists from the protest site.

Following the attack on ABVP, the activists have accused the government of failing to meet the demands of the students and also demanded that Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant should resign.

BJP slams Maharashtra govt for attacking students

The attack on students has now created a political storm in the state of Maharashtra as the opposition BJP launched a scathing attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led government for using violence against protesting students.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly condemned violence by the police officials against ABVP activists. He added that instead of resorting to such manhandling, Minister Abdul Sattar could have discussed issues raised by students and heard their grievances.

The former Chief Minister also demanded strict and strong action against the high handedness of the police officials.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

