Monday, August 10, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

“How can you file this petition again?”, Supreme Court raps up TMC MP Mahua Moitra and dismisses her petition

The apex court further observed that the issues such as the ones raised, should be debated and discussed in Parliament, not contested in court.

OpIndia Staff
SC dismisses plea of Mahua Moitra, rebukes her for filing same plea again
Justice Bhushan (left), Mahua Moitra (right), images via Allahabad High Court and NDTV
3

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India rapped up Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for filing the same petition after it was dismissed earlier in May. The politician had moved the apex court challenging a circular issued by the Union government which states that the State Relief funds and CM funds will not fall within the purview of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities under Section 135 of the ‘Companies Act.’

While hearing the plea, Justice Ashok Bhushan rebuked her and said, “How can you file this petition again? The same Petitioner’s plea was dismissed on May 5, 2020.” When advocate Rohit Rathi appearing for Mahua Moitra conceded that the plea was rejected, Justice Bhushan reiterated, “How can the same Petitioner file another Petition on the same issue?”

Although advocate Rathi argued that the notification for the petition came subsequently in light of the subsequent development in the matter, yet the Supreme court rejected the plea on the ground that it was earlier dismissed by the said court. The apex court further observed that the issues such as the ones raised, should be debated and discussed in Parliament, not contested in court.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

