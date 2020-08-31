A high-level three-member Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) delegation lead by Delhi state president Kapil Khanna Monday gave a memorandum to the High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi, asking Pakistan to hand over the gold idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi which were recovered from Multan court premises last week.

In the letter, the copy of which was also sent to the external affairs minister of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, VHP demanded that the idols be handed over to the Indian high commission in Pakistan so that it could be brought back to India and placed in Hindu temples for worship.

The three member VHP delegation given a memorandum to the high commission of Pakistan in New Delhi to hand over the idols to the Indian high commission in Pakistan so that we could bring them in Bharat for worship. pic.twitter.com/hAjQtzVzK9 — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) August 31, 2020

The letter, mentions that it has been learnt through Pakistani media that idols of Hindu deities, amongst other things, have been unearthed inside Malkhana No. 1, in Pakistan’s Multan, while digging out the ground to erect a new building. The memorandum stated that since the Malkhana is believed to be built before partition and as per local confirmation, a letter has already been sent to the Punjab government regarding the same, the delegation urged that these idols be handed over to the Indian high commission in Pakistan.

Copy of the memorandum sent by VHP to the High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi

Delhi state president Kapil Khanna, while apprising the media of the same, said that though, due to the Covid protocols, a personal meeting with the High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi could not be arranged, they have acknowledged receiving the memorandum have said that they would revert through an e-mail. “We have only one objective, we want to only get back the idols since it is a matter of our faith. We only want to bring it back so that it can be placed in Hindu temples as per Hindu rituals”, said Kapil Khanna addressing the media.

Earlier, Pakistani media had reported that the city police had sealed an area in Pakistan’s Multan after some treasures were discovered in Malkhana’s Katcheri premises.

The revelation was made when the district administration contractors demolished a portion of Malkhana and dug the ground to erect a new building in connection with extension in district courts.

It was reported that the city district administration had written two letters to the Punjab Archaeology Department and the Punjab chief secretary to dispatch experts to establish the treasure’s archaeological value.