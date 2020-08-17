A Biju Janata Dal MP from Odisha is a die-hard fan of Salman Khan, so much so that his social media pages are full of him constantly tagging and quoting Salman Khan about how he absolutely adores him, idolises him, loves him and well, etcetera etcetera.

Meet Anubhav Mohanty, a successful actor in the Odia movie industry and the Lok Sabha MP from the Kendrapara constituency. Anubhav Mohanty is obsessed with Salman Khan. Actually, that will be an understatement. The Kendrapara MP’s social media is so full of Salman Khan that calling him a mere ‘fan’ itself will be an understatement. Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty lives, breathes and constantly tries to be Salman Khan.

BJD MP had ‘prayed to Maa Durga’ to make him look like Salman Khan

Not joking. We are not joking. Anubhav Mohanty had himself stated that as a child, he once confined himself in the Puja room and prayed to Maa Durga to make him ‘look like Salman Khan’.

We all grow up with idols in our heart



My idol,till date is @BeingSalmanKhan

As a child, once I shut myself in Pujaroom,praying to MaaDurga 2 make me looklike #SalmanKhan



When I met him in person,itwas an amazing experience



Happy #SalmanKhanBirthday

Be Happy,Be Human #BhaiJaan pic.twitter.com/kIZV7d2GqJ — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) December 27, 2019

Last year, the MP had shared some pictures of him meeting the Bollywood superstar. From the images, however, it appears like Maa Durga ignored his prayers.

‘1 like, plz, 1 like’: BJD MP keeps pleading Salman Khan

Anubhav Mohanty’s twitter profile says he has 2 heroes in his life. When he is not praising his boss, that is Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, he is found tagging, praising, and even praying to Salman Khan.

Anubhav Mohanty’s pleading with Salman Khan for ‘1 like’

The above pleading of a sitting Lok Sabha MP to a Bollywood star was for a single ‘like’ for a YouTube video of bodybuilding that he had shared on Twitter.

In sharing the said bodybuilding video, Anubhav Mohanty had also tagged Sylvester Stallone along with ‘Bhaijaan’. He had said that he has been an ardent follower of the above two and ‘needs everyone’s blessings’. What he needs blessings for, however, was not clear. It was probably for making his bodybuilding video more popular.

The video was slightly confusing. The narration said the Lok Sabha MP is constantly facing the challenges of life and winning all of them. But the video showed only clips of him exercising. There was one scene where he was standing in a balcony. But not looking like Salman Khan. Interestingly, that scene is an imitation of Ranbir Kapoor’s legendary “towel view” in his debut movie ‘Sawariya’. Thankfully though, the BJD leader keeps the towel on, unlike Ranbir.

Anubhav Mohanty’s video, screen grab from YouTube

Anubhav defends his love for Salman Khan before haters and critics

It is not that the actor-turned MP’s love for Salman Khan goes unnoticed. A lot of Twitter users criticise his Salman obsession and even advice him to behave in a different manner, since he is an MP. But Anubhav has no inhibitions. The BJD MP’s love for Salman Khan doesn’t bother about social media mockery or condemning.

Mohanty insists that Salman Khan is an ’emotion’ for him and political or not, every person has the right to have and pursue his emotions.

Thank you for being so polite and wanting to dictate how I live my life.



Have you heard of the term "striking a balance". Surely a political person has a right to have and pursue his emotions. No ?



So, thank you but no, thank you. — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) December 27, 2019

Anubhav’s love for Salman knows no bounds

There are certain tweets by Anubhav which cannot be described. There are simply no words for such pure, unadulterated love. For the Kendrapara MP, Salman Khan is more than an actor or star. He considers him the ‘ruler’, the ‘boss’ (sorry, Naveen Patnaik Ji).

BJD MP from Kendrapara showering love on Salman Khan

‘Jai Naveen’ by Anubhav Mohanty in Lok Sabha

Anubhav Mohanty is a popular Odia actor. The actor had defeated BJP’s Baijayant Panda in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the Kendrapara constituency. While taking his oath as an MP in the 17th Lok Sabha, the actor had grabbed headlines by adding ‘Jai Naveen’ slogan.

Anubhav Mohanty taking oath in Lok Sabha

Mohanty had chosen to take oath in the Odia language. He had ended his oath with the slogans, “Jai Jagannath, Jai Odisha, Jai Naveen, and Bande Utkala Janani”. We don’t know if political parties have ’employee of the year’ concept, but if they had, BJD would probably not even need any second thoughts.

Sadly, however, the “1 like” from Salman is probably yet to come for Anubhav Mohanty. A cursory search says Salman Khan has never responded to the actor-turned-MP on social media.