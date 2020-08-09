Sunday, August 9, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse Sushant Singh Rajput thought his sister Priyanka was ‘pure evil’

If the chat messages are to be believed, Sushant Singh Rajput called his sister “Pure Evil.” He said that his sister is going against the teaching of their mother

OpIndia Staff
Rhea and Sushant's chat
Sushant allegedly talked against his sister with Rhea (Image: IMDB | India Today)
2

The blame games are not going to end in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case anytime soon. While the case has become a war between police departments of two states, the allegations have now been put in the public domain by Rhea Chakraborty against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister. In a recently shared un-dated WhatsApp chat accessed by India Today, Rhea has tried to draw a picture against Rajput’s sister.

In the chat, Sushant is telling Rhea that his sister is trying to manipulate Sid that is believed to be his roommate Siddharth Pithani. Sushant said, “Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate, and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers, my friend, for being a rockstar.”

If the chat messages are to be believed, Rajput called his sister “Pure Evil.” He said that his sister is going against the teaching of their mother. He wrote to his sister, “If you’re blinded by your ego, God bless you because I’m not afraid and I will continue doing what I’ve done till now in bringing out the necessary changes in the world. Let God and nature decide what ‘act’ is right now.”

Complaint against Rhea and CBI’s involvement

Sushant’s father registered a complaint against Rhea in Bihar. When Bihar police reached Mumbai, the Mumbai Police refused to provide any support to the team. The turf war between two police departments went too far, and BMC quarantined an IAS officer of Bihar Police that was criticized by the Supreme Court as well.

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend and a colleague, played an important role in the case as she shared details of the conversation between her and Sushant with Bihar Police and Sushant’s family. She also helped Bihar Police on their arrival in Mumbai during the investigation.

Bihar Police requested the union government to order CBI probe in the case which was accepted and conveyed to the Supreme Court as well when a hearing on Rhea’s plea was going on to shift the case to Mumbai. The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case after receiving approval from the government.

Enforcement Directorate also registered a case of money laundering against Rhea Chakraborty to investigate withdrawal of 15 crores from Sushant Singh Rajput’s account as alleged by Rajput’s father in his complaint.

Mumbai Police was running a separate investigation keeping the nepotism angle in mind and interrogated several high-profile celebrities including Mahesh Bhatt in the case. 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

