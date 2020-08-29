Relatives of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement recently, were attacked on the night of the 19th of August by unidentified assailants, Jagran has reported. Following the attack, his uncle has died while his aunt continues to remain in critical condition. They were attacked by unidentified assailants when they were sleeping on the terrace of their house in the Thariyal village of Pathankot.

Asha Devi, sister to Suresh Raina’s father, is currently admitted at the hospital while her husband Ashok Kumar passed away. Cousins of the Indian cricketer Kaushal Kumar and Apin Kumar also suffered injured as did their 80-year old grandmother. They were attacked with lethal weapons. Earlier, it was announced that Suresh Raina has pulled out of the IPL and returned to India for personal reasons. It is not clear whether the attack on his relatives was the actual reason.