Saturday, August 29, 2020

Fact Check: Was a police inspector beaten by thousands of Muslims at Marina Beach in Chennai?

OpIndia Staff -
Image from a police inspector beaten by two youths in 2017 used to claim that thousands of Muslims attacked him recently
Judge in Bombay HC bench that had quashed FIR against foreign Tablighi Jamaatis now dissents on linking the case with anti-CAA protests: Read full...

OpIndia Staff -
Justice M G Sewlikar objects to justice T V Nalawade saying action against Tablighi Jamaatis was due to anti-CAA protests by Muslims
Mahesh Bhatt has become senile and it shows in every frame: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 becomes the worst-rated movie on IMDB with 1.1 rating

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer movie Sadak 2 on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar, an overwhelming number of users took to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) to down-rate the movie
Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
BJP leader Tajinder Bagga says Arvind Kejriwal govt is stealing food meant to go to the poor during lockdown: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Tajinder Bagga shared video showing food grain kept locked in a school, which were to be distributed among poor people during lockdown
Relatives of Suresh Raina attacked in Pathankot, uncle dies, aunt in critical condition

Relatives of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement recently, were attacked on the night of the 19th of August by unidentified assailants, Jagran has reported. Following the attack, his uncle has died while his aunt continues to remain in critical condition. They were attacked by unidentified assailants when they were sleeping on the terrace of their house in the Thariyal village of Pathankot.

Asha Devi, sister to Suresh Raina’s father, is currently admitted at the hospital while her husband Ashok Kumar passed away. Cousins of the Indian cricketer Kaushal Kumar and Apin Kumar also suffered injured as did their 80-year old grandmother. They were attacked with lethal weapons. Earlier, it was announced that Suresh Raina has pulled out of the IPL and returned to India for personal reasons. It is not clear whether the attack on his relatives was the actual reason.

WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty leads to two drug suppliers, detained and questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau

OpIndia Staff -
NCB detains the two men used to sale dried flower of the marijuana plant to actors and artists in Mumbai film industry
Sudarshan News chief editor says they have not received Delhi HC order staying ‘UPSC Jihad’ program, will be aired as per schedule

OpIndia Staff -
Stay order on 'UPSC Jihad' by Sudarshan News was passed in absence of the channel, the channel says they have not got the order
Read how PM Modi ensured Maharashtra girl Swapnali Sutar who had to climb top of the hill for internet connectivity does not miss her...

OpIndia Staff -
Originally, it was reported on social media that she is one Sunita who is preparing for MBBS, but later it was clarified that her name is actually Swapnali Sutar.
PM Modi shares mesmerising visuals of water cascading at Sun Temple at Modhera. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Built after 1026 CE during the reign of Bhima I of Chaulukya dynasty, the temple is dedicated to the Sun God.
