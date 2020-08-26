With every passing day, violence by TMC workers has gone from bad to worst in West Bengal. In such a horrific incident, a woman, who had given birth to a baby just 3 months ago, was mercilessly beaten by miscreants led by a TMC leader. According to reports, the incident happened in Rabindranagar village in Jibantala in South 24 Parganas district.

According to the 26-years-old woman Madhumita Halder, TMC leader Bapi Mandal and his assistants broke into her house on Monday night and assaulted her and her newborn kid. She said that the miscreants entered the house by breaking a window in an attempt to kill her husband. But her husband was not in the house, and therefore the they started beating her. Bapi Mandal also kicked her on her stomach, causing her a massive pain as she had undergone caesarean surgery done just 3 months ago. It is also alleged that attempts were made to kill the newborn baby also.

Somehow Madhumita Halder escaped from her own house along with her baby, and went straight to the police station. She lodged a complaint against TMC leader Bapi Mandal and other attackers at the Ghutiari Shariff police outpost under the Jibantala police station for the assault.

It is unclear the motive behind the attack, and whether there is any political angle to it, as TMC workers are known to attack BJP workers in the state. A large number of BJP workers have been killed by TMC workers in a spree of political violence in West Bengal over the last few years, and this case can also become one of them.

Police have informed that they have received complaint for the assault, and probe into the matter have already started. Police teams have also started searching for Bapi Mandal and other attackers.