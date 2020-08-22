Saturday, August 22, 2020
Home News Reports RamBhakt, Hindu, Hindutvavadi: Twitter pays tribute as person behind popular account OGSaffron passes away
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

RamBhakt, Hindu, Hindutvavadi: Twitter pays tribute as person behind popular account OGSaffron passes away

The late @OGSaffron used to post beautiful paintings and photographs of Devis and Devtas he sourced from the internet along with devotional captions to rouse the Hindu heart.

K Bhattacharjee
Person behind popular Twitter account @OGSaffron passed away
Image Credit: Patrika
1

Twitter was greeted with a tragic news on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday. It was revealed that popular Twitter user who tweeted under the username @OGSaffron has passed away in an unfortunate accident. His acquaintances on the social media platform revealed that he passed away in a car crash in the month of May.

@OGSaffron was known to post aesthetic content on Twitter and he made a significant impact on the discourse surrounding Hinduism. His presence on Twitter since 2016 profoundly altered the discourse within Hindutva circles in Twitter and also, in the manner in which others perceived Hindutva circles on social media.

The late @OGSaffron used to post beautiful paintings and photographs of Devis and Devtas he sourced from the internet along with devotional captions to rouse the Hindu heart. He was a known Bhakta of Rama and Lord Hanuman although he was devotional towards all Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

A photograph posted by @OGSaffron

Apart from photographs of Devis and Devtas, @OGSaffron also used to exhort Hindus to hit the gym in order to build a proper physique. Over the years, he has made several posts to that effect.

A post by @OGSaffron
- Advertisement -

@OGSaffron also used to post inspirational quotes in order to inspire Hindus. “There are no pacts between Dharma and Adharma,” he said in one of his most popular posts.

Post by @OGSaffron

In another post, he said, “Every act of devotion is an act of beauty.”

Post by @OGSaffron

Apart from devotional and inspirational texts, @OGSaffron also had strong political opinions. He was particularly fond of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This journalist introduced him to the Hindutva icon when the Mahant of Gorakhnath Muth was still considered a fringe figure in Indian politics.

@OGSaffron was extremely fond of Yogi Adityanath

Posts where he used quotes of the Warrior priest of Gorakhnath alongside photographs of his for aesthetic effect receives a great many retweets and ‘likes’ on the social media platform.

Post by @OGSaffron

This journalist has known @OGSaffron since 2016 when he was a small account on Twitter to becoming a widely-followed account whose posts were regularly shared on other social media platforms. There were others who opened accounts in his name on Facebook and Instagram and used to copy his posts from Twitter to elsewhere. Eventually, he opened an account on Instagram himself where he had a great many followers.

There are others who have known him for even longer and they have tweeted today celebrating his memory. “Farewell, my friend,” and “Om Shanti” is the dominant message that is reverberating across social media. The hashtag #OGSaffron is also trending on Twitter. As we were recounting his memories together, a mutual friend that we happen to share told me something profound, “For a person who lived as short a life as he did, he did extraordinary things.”

And truly, for someone who operated an anon account on social media, the outpouring of love and respect that we are witnessing on social media today is indeed quite awe inspiring. @OGSaffron was also very fond of Sita Ram Goel. He once told this journalist, “I first heard of him while searching for a defence of polytheism. He describes polytheism as “The natural expression of an evolved consciousness.” It is quite literally the greatest quote by any human being on why polytheism is so great. It’s how I got into Sanatana Dharma. Even though I have only read one of his books in its entirety.”

In many ways, @OGSaffron was a star that burned brightly across the firmament of Hindutva discourse but as is often the case, he burned too brightly and exhausted himself too soon. However, the extent of the impact he has had on the lives of so many people through an anon account on social media is evident from the manner in which Twitter has reacted to the news of his death.

There is the tale of Achilles, the great hero of the Trojan War, that this journalist is reminded of. As a man of refined taste, it is only natural that @OGSaffron was aware and fond of the Greek Warrior as well. The Hero, who also died at a very young age, had the choice between Glory and a long life. Achilles chose the former and through that choice, he engraved his memories across the tides of time. @OGSaffron, too, might have lived a short life but his life was indeed glorious.

There is only one platform where @OGSaffron has penned long form articles. In a blog called Devayasna, he has elaborated in greater detail about his opinions. His Telegram channel can be accessed through this link. Like all those who respect him, we hope that he attains Sadgati and may the digital impressions that he left behind continue to have a positive impact on Hindutva discourse in the time to come. Om Shanti.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsOGsaffron died
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Tahir Hussain led mob from his house and the Masjid, instigated Muslim mob, led to murder of Ankit Sharma: Read what Court said

OpIndia Staff -
Taking cognisance of charge sheet filed against Tahir Hussain for his involvement in Delhi Anti-Hindu riots, a Delhi court on Friday said that Muslims turned violent after he provoked them
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police arrests ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf, wanted to carry out ‘lone-wolf’ attack in national capital: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police have arrested an ISIS terrorist named Abdul Yusuf from North Delhi after a brief exchange of fire
Read more

How Dravidian ideologues used ‘opposition to Hindi’ to build their ‘protector of Tamil culture’ image and retain power

Political History of India Suren -
We will now look at how they used the plank of opposition to Hindi as a means of building their image as protectors of Tamil culture and native rights and to bring them to power.

Destruction of temples, Hindu houses, and killings of Hindus before and after the demolition of illegal structure on Ram Janmabhoomi

Political History of India GujaratRiots.com -
After the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi by Hindus, the left media and its Islamist cohorts are bracing themselves to unleash a war against the Hindus.

Who are Mukesh and Sudhanshu Bansal, arrested for donating money to AAP through shell companies? Read details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police has arrested two businessmen, one Mukesh and another Sudhanshu Bansal, for transferring money to AAP through shell companies.

Weeks after converting Hagia Sophia, Turkey converts the 4th-century Byzantine built Chora monastery to a mosque

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Chora church was converted into a mosque by the Ottomans in 1511. In 1945, Turkey'c council of ministers had passed a decree to convert it into a museum.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt plants a paid article praising himself after finding himself at the centre of nepotism debate in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
To counter allegations of nepotism, Mahesh Bhatt plants paid article praising himself saying he gave opportunity to many newcomers
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Minister boasts of having such a precise bomb that it will target India all the way to Assam, but without harming the Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan minister admits that the Indian Army is far superior to the Pakistan Army in conventional warfare
Read more
News Reports

‘My existence is worthless if I can’t help you,’: Leaked WhatsApp conversation between Rhea and Mahesh Bhat on June 8. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Mahesh Bhat had claimed that he had met Sushant only twice and he had nothing to do with Rhea's break up with Sushant.
Read more
News Reports

Javed Akhtar and his gang keep an eye, filter ‘Islam-friendly’ people in the Industry: Kangana in Republic interview

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana stated that people like Javed Akhtar claim to be 'atheists' but they actually keep an eye and filter 'Islam-friendly' people in the industry.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur: ‘Because of girls like you people are encouraged to interfere with Muslim laws’, police officer advises triple talaq victim to follow Sharia law

OpIndia Staff -
The Kanpur women who was given triple talaq, confirms husband admits on record that he gave Rs 50,000 as bribe to police
Read more
News Reports

Bloomsbury India bullied into withdrawing Delhi riots book amidst pressure from Congress supporters and Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Bloomsbury India has decided to withdraw the publication of the book 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

RamBhakt, Hindu, Hindutvavadi: Twitter pays tribute as person behind popular account OGSaffron passes away

K Bhattacharjee -
@OGSaffron was known to post aesthetic content on Twitter and he made a significant impact on the discourse surrounding Hinduism.
Read more
Opinions

Basic data analysis shows that Delhi riots were not a ‘pogrom’

Abhishek Banerjee -
Just because more people from one community died in the Delhi riots compared to another community, it does not make it a pogrom
Read more
News Reports

Here is how Bloomsbury published and promoted a book glorifying anti-CAA riots written by someone who believes Tahir Hussain is innocent

OpIndia Staff -
Ziya Ul Salam, writer of the book published by Bloomsbury, had declared that Tahir Hussain is innocent and he was framed
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Mohammad Irfan rapes and impregnates Dalit girl, threatens to kill her

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Irfan allegedly raped the victim for over 4 months and also threatened to kill the victim if she spoke about the incident
Read more
News Reports

Bloomsbury India bullied into withdrawing Delhi riots book amidst pressure from Congress supporters and Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Bloomsbury India has decided to withdraw the publication of the book 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story'.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Shahrukh pretends to be Ravi to befriend Hindu girl, uses objectionable photos to blackmail her to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh was handed over to the police by the locals after his blackmail was revealed, but police let him go, and now he is absconding
Read more
Crime

Security increased in Ambala air force station after receiving threat to blow up the airbase housing Rafale fighter jets

OpIndia Staff -
Although police have said that the letter may be a hoax, security has been tightened at Ambala air base as a precautionary measure
Read more
News Reports

‘Will never make another SM post,’ ‘Gutkha Pill’ enthusiast Garga Chatterjee apologises to Assamese people for slandering founder of Ahom Dynasty

OpIndia Staff -
Loudmouth Trinamool supporter Garga Chatterjee has apologised to the Ahom community after an FIR was registered against him in June.
Read more
News Reports

Bombay HC dismisses FIR against foreign Tablighis saying they did not violate visa rules, says Maharashtra govt used them as scapegoats

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay HC says that Maharashtra govt had filed FIRs against foreign Tablighis to use them as scapegoats for Coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Activist Tanveer Ahmed tortured by security agencies after he removed Pakistani flags in PoK

OpIndia Staff -
Following the unconstitutional arrest of Tanveer Ahmed, the people of Dadyal hit the streets in large numbers and demanded his immediate release.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,293FansLike
435,439FollowersFollow
309,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com