Tuesday, September 15, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife stands by her allegations, records statement with UP Police

Aaliya had filed a complaint with the Mumbai police on July 27 on the basis of which an FIR was registered by the Mumbai police. The FIR was later forwarded to the Budhana police station in Uttar Pradesh as the alleged offence had occurred there.

OpIndia Staff
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife records statements before police
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya aka Anjana Kishore Pandey, Image Courtesy: bollywoodshaadis.com
4

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui (former name Anjana Kishore Pandey) recorded her statement in Budhana police station in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh yesterday. Aaliya, who came to Budhana from Mumbai, recorded her statement against Siddiqui and his four other family members in relation to a molestation case involving his brother.

Aaliya had filed a complaint with the Mumbai police on July 27 on the basis of which an FIR was registered by the Mumbai police. The FIR was later forwarded to the Budhana police station in Uttar Pradesh because the jurisdiction of the alleged offence was there. She recorded her statement under section 161 of the CrPC with SHO Kushalpal Singh, as per reports.

“Statement under section 161 of the CrPC has been taken by the Investigating Officer on Saturday. The complainant alleged that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother molested a minor family member in 2012. Further investigation is on”, said SHO KP Singh.

Aaliya, in her statement, alleged that she had informed her in-laws about the incident of molestation but she was asked to keep quiet. In the month of May, she had sent a legal notice to Siddiqui through WhatsApp seeking divorce and maintenance. She has two children with the actor. Aaliya had said that there are several serious issues between them. She had also said that some of the issues related to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas.

In an interview, she had accused Siddiqui of bringing women over to their house when she was pregnant with their first child. She also said that this used to happen even when the two were dating each other.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

