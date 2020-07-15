Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has lately been in news for all the wrong reasons. Days after the actor’s wife sent him a legal notice seeking divorce, and his niece made shocking allegations against the actor and his brother, Alia Siddiqui alias Anjana Kishore Pandey has once again opened up about the deceptions she faced in her 10 years of marriage and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mendacity. Speaking to Pinkvilla, has accused the actor of infidelity.

In her interview with the online Bollywood website, Anjana Kishore Pandey alleged that Nawaz used to bring other women over when she was expecting their first child. She also revealed that he did the same even while the two were dating each other.

When I was in pain, my husband was not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on phone: Aaliya on Nawazuddin Siddiqui

“I remember it very clearly that even when we were dating and were about to get married, he was already in a relationship with someone else. We used to fight a lot before and after marriage as well. When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I’m the first lady who’s come alone for check-ups. When my labour pain started, Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband was not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on the phone. I knew everything because there used to be an itemised statement of phone bills.”

Aaliya said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas was the one who passed on the information to her. She said that Shamas would often come to her with complaints against his brother and he was the one who shared Nawaz’s phone statements with her.

Aaliya furthered that when she came back home with their first child she learnt that there were girls who stayed at her place in her absence. “These were the small reasons why I decided to leave him. I couldn’t tell Nawaz that Shamas told me all this. But we would keep fighting”, said Aaliya.

“Nawaz has two or three brothers who are completely insane. They do not have brains, they have grown up in a similar environment, so they have become monsters. Women in his family are not respected at all. When they feel like, they kill the women in their house”.

Raising serious allegations against Nawaz’s brother, Aaliya said: “His brother Ayaz is abusive and he hits his wife, and also the wives of other brothers. He also wanted to beat me up. He slapped me once. At that time something very big had happened, which was related to my daughter’s dignity and I had taken a stand. I have never talked about it before, but I will talk about it later. I opposed him so he slapped me.”

She furthered that the family has always supported the wrong side: “When anything wrong happened to me or Shashi, his niece, he (Nawazuddin) kept quiet. They supported those who were doing wrong.” Alia says that due to the similar attitude of Nawaz’s brothers, their personal relationships have broken up too.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has not yet responded to the serious allegations made by his wife.

Aaliya had sent Nawazuddin Siddiqui a legal notice seeking divorce and maintenance

Aaliya had filed for divorce on May 6, while the notice was sent to Nawaz on 7th May. Then too, Aaliya had made serious allegations against him, alleging that she had faced mental and physical torture by her in-laws. Aaliya also mentioned that she changed her name back to Anjana Kishor Pandey and did not want to be reminded that she is using someone’s identity for her benefit.

Shocking allegation made by the actor’s niece

Soon after this news surfaced, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was caught in another quandary, when his niece alleged that her father and her uncles have been harassing her in-laws. She alleged that her father and Nawazuddin have filed false cases to harass her in-laws and that they never believed her when she talked about the childhood sexual assault by her uncle. While filing a case against Nawazuddin’s brother Minaz for sexual harassment and physical assault, his niece had revealed that Nawaz and his brothers had dismissed her allegations telling her that she is the child of a Hindu mother and they cannot trust her.