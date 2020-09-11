Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan causes quite a confusion on Twitter today, when he referred to someone as Ef Coky. As this is not a name of any known person, many people wondered if it was a typo by the meticulous actor. Many people also wondered if it was a “Covfefe” moment for Bachchan, an infamous misspelling in a tweet posted by US President Donald Trump in 2017.

Amitabh Bachchan has used the name while issuing a correction for the numbering for his tweets. The megastar is known for his discipline, he has been praised by his directors, costars and other colleagues for his punctuality. This quality of him can be observed in his Twitter account, where he meticulously numbers his tweets serially, which he had started with his first tweet. His tweet begins with a number with the prefix T, implying Tweet number.

But sometimes he makes a mistake in the serial numbering, where he either repeats or skips a number. But this mistake does not escape his scrutiny, and often he issues a correction tweet, rectifying the numbers. His correction tweets also get their own serial number. Although many people think that Bachchan is too much concerned about a trivial thing like a serial number of his tweets, it shows how he takes everything that he does seriously.

T 3656 – the T numbers have gone wrong .. please read

T 3654, T 3655 ; and not as shown in Pic ..

thank you Ef Coky pic.twitter.com/MIHZL6wHDH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 11, 2020

In such a correction tweet numbered T3656 today, Bachchan pointed out that he had repeated the Tweet number T3654, and asked his followers to read his tweets with the rectified numbers. Along with this, he also thanked the mysterious Ef Coky, possibly a Twitter user who had pointed out his mistake.

Although people wondered if Bachchan made a typo in the name, that is unlikely, as he is meticulous about what he tweets. Moreover, if it was a mistake, he would have promptly issued a correction tweet, like he does for numberings.

We did a search for the mysterious name, and found a Twitter with the username name Coky Amitabh EF, who describes herself as “Crazy Egyptian Fan of The Legend @SrBachchan” in the bio of the Twitter account. From the tweets, it is apparent that the user is a big fan of Bachchan. Although there is no tweet visible on the user’s timeline, Bachchan was perhaps informed about the mistake via Direct Message. It is notable that Bachchan follows the user on Twitter.

Last year in March, Amitabh Bachchan had posted a few videos from Vimeo made by this same Coky Ef, referring to the user as “My dedicated Ef”. He had informed that Coky Ef from Egypt had put together the videos celebrating 50 Years of Amitabh Bachchan.

T 3123 – My dedicated Ef compile for posterity .. a journey that they see .. Coky Ef from Egypt, puts together some links .. thank you 🙏🙏https://t.co/nk9xdveqjyhttps://t.co/gObPp9woqdhttps://t.co/a1K2QjHgsZhttps://t.co/skkexrrD1Jhttps://t.co/pAC4gNnY1M — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 18, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan has also wished the user on her birthday multiple times. In April 2016, he had posted a birthday wish for his Egyptian fan Ef Caroline Moheb, referring to her as Coky on his official blog. This year on 4th April too, Bachchan had posted birthday wish for EF Caroline ‘Coky’ Moheb.

Birthday wish of Bachchan for Ef Coky

Therefore, it can be concluded that Ef Coky was not a Covfefe moment for Amitabh Bachchan. He was actually referring to his dedicated fan from Egypt named Caroline Moheb, who goes by the nickname Ef Coky.