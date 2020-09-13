In a sensational disclosure, model-turned Congress leader Andria D’Souza, recently revealed that she had witnessed people consuming narcotic drugs in various Bollywood parties.

On September 3, Model Andria D’Souza, often known as Ria D’Souza, responding to a social media user had revealed that most of the TV and film industry consumed the drugs.

Reacting to a post of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirtu, Ria had said that it was a hidden fact that most of tv and film industry used drugs and Sushant Singh Rajput was one of them.

As a social media user questioned her regarding her claims by citing fitness levels of actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, D’Souza, in her next tweet, categorically stated that the entire industry did drugs and was also into fitness.

Shockingly, Andria D’Souza also revealed that one of her confidential sources said to her that Sushant Singh Rajput did drugs in parties organised by production houses on the occasion of Diwali or success parties.

However, Ria did not reveal the names of such production houses which organised drug parties.

Similar to the above claims, Ria D’Souza had also alleged that the media have diverted the Sushant murder case to a drug cartel case and contended that the deceased actor was always a drug user. Ria added that he used to be spotted in tv industry parties consuming drug and it was common in high-profile parties organised by tv and film industry.

The Model-turned-neta also disclosed that a production house for which Sushant Singh Rajput was part of years ago continues to host such parties even today.

Rhea D’Souza says politicians in Delhi consume drugs

Not just movie industry in Mumbai, the youngsters and politicians in Delhi were also into consumption of drugs, said Ria D’Souza questioning the media’s silence over drug abuse in Delhi.

Ria D’Souza revealed more damning accounts of various businessmen, politicians and media across the country, who is also into drugs. Blaming the government for not taking action against the ‘filth’, Andria asked why to blame Bollywood and Mumbai alone for the drug mafia.

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities

The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case has now taken another interesting turn after accused in the case Rhea Chakraborty has confessed to the probe agency about few Bollywood celebrities who procured and consumed drugs.

Similar to Ria D’Souza’s claims, Rhea Chakraborty had revealed to the agency that 80 percent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. In her statement to NCB, Rhea had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

In a shocking disclosure, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly confessed that actress Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta had consumed narcotics substance. Sushant’s friend Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra names have also been mentioned by Rhea during her interrogation.

Following the disclosure, NCB officials are set to summon at least 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations. These celebrities, also include some ‘B-grade’ actors, who have been accused of consuming and procuring drugs.