Argentina: Legislator kisses bare breast of his girlfriend during online parliament session, resigns after...
News Reports
Argentina: Legislator kisses bare breast of his girlfriend during online parliament session, resigns after the video goes viral

OpIndia Staff
In a shocking incident, a 47-year-old Argentinian legislator named Juan Emilio Ameri had to resign from the lower House of the Congress after a video of him kissing his girlfriend’s bare breast during a Parliamentary session went viral online. He is a representative from Salta and belongs to the Peronist party in Argentina.

The Argentinian lawmakers had met virtually over video conferencing to discuss pension fund investments. In the said video, the legislator’s girlfriend could be seen sitting on his lap while he snuggled on her breasts. He then pulled down her blacktop and began kissing her bare breasts. The incident took place on Friday and was streamed live on the official Youtube channel of the Argentinian government. The contentious video has now gone viral on social media.

Congress sessions in Argentina have been held via Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic. Wile few lawmakers physically attended the sessions, most of them participated in the debates vis video conferencing.

Argentinian politician wanted to check out his girlfriend’s breast implants

In his defence, Ameri claimed that he assumed that the session had ended and the camera was off. He said that he wanted to check out his girlfriend’s implants as she had recently performed a breast augmentation surgery. He stated, “I have a terrible [internet] connection at home. Let’s see how the implants look, I told her. Look, this one’s down more, this one’s down less, let’s look at the scars, and she was beside me and I kissed her tits, and that was all.”

Congress accepts resignation, issues statement

While he had initially pleaded to be suspended, Ameri later resigned on his own. The Congress had also accepted his resignation. In a statement condemning the incident, the Lower House of the Parliament noted, “We cannot allow irresponsibility of this magnitude, so we will guarantee that all the rules are applied so that he is sanctioned in the appropriate way according to the seriousness of his acts.”

