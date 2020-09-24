Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai

Australian cricketing legend Dean Jones today passed away in Mumbai following a major cardiac arrest. He was 59.

He was part of the Star Sports commentary team and was in a bio-secure bubble in a seven-star hotel in Mumbai. He was to do off-tube commentary for the IPL which is currently underway in UAE.

Born in Melbourne, Dean Jones played 52 Test matches scoring 3631 runs at an average of 46.55. His best score was 216. Jones scored 11 centuries and was an important member of Allan Border’s team. He also played 164 ODIs and scored 6068 runs with the help of seven centuries and 46 fifties.