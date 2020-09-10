As the residents of Beirut were still recovering from the massive explosion that took place about a month ago, a cloud of stark black smoke was seen emerging from the fumes at the Beirut port today.

According to reports, the fire had broken out in the part of the port which is close to a major highway called the ‘free zone’. This is the area where companies store imported goods after clearing the customs. The interim general manager of the port, Bassem El-Kaissi informed that the fire apparently started in a warehouse of a private company that imported cooking oil. The fire then engulfed a stock of rubber tires. However, he said that the reason of the fire is not known yet.

Operations to extinguish the fire have already begun with the assistance of the Army helicopters. The fire has panicked the people across the city as it was not long ago that the Lebanon capital was rocked by a horrific explosion. The explosion had resulted in 163 deaths and loss of billions of dollars.

Various cabinet ministers including the Prime Minister had submitted resignation after the explosion. Huge protests had also broken out in the country further escalating the tension.