Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey needs no introduction for he has been making headlines of late for his statements and a strict way of working. It was being speculated for some time that he has tendered resignation. It is now clear that he has taken voluntary retirement from service amidst the speculations of joining politics. His request for voluntary retirement was approved by the Bihar government yesterday. Pandey will be live on his social media account on Twitter today to talk about his voluntary retirement. It is noteworthy that Bihar is set to conduct assembly polls in 2 months and the former cop was to retire after 5 months.

Recently, a picture of his with District President of the Janta Dal (United) had gone viral which had led to the speculations that he might be contesting elections. Pandey who is a 1987 batch IPS officer had earlier served as zonal IG at Muzaffarpur. He served at various posts including SP, Range DIG, ADG Headquarter and DG BMC.

The rules require a three month cooling off period before taking voluntary retirement but this condition was relaxed by the Bihar government considering the seniority of Pandey. He was appointed as the DGP of Bihar in 2019 after the retirement of then DGP KS Dwivedi. Pandey had also requested for voluntary retirement in 2009 when he was serving as the IG amid the speculations of joining politics. But later, he had withdrawn his request.

SK Singhal, who is currently serving as DG Home guard, will now succeed Pandey as the Bihar DGP. SK Singhal was posted at the Headquarters for a long time before being promoted as the DGP. Besides, three other IPS officers have been shuffled in Bihar. Singhal is counted among some of the most vigilant police officers in the police department.

Gupteshwar Pandey’s early life and background

- Advertisement -

After completing his education from Patna University, Gupteshwar Pandey was selected for the IRS but he was not satisfied with it and therefore he again appeared for the UPSC examination and got selected for the IPS. His services in the police department span over 31 years. His experience in state of Bihar can be estimated by the fact that he has served in 26 districts of the state in different capacities.

He has earlier said that if people felt that he should become a politician then he would definitely join politics. In, 1961, when Pandey was born, his village Gerua in the Buxar district was not connected via road and had no basic facilities like Hospital, electricity and education. Pandey tells that he used to go to school wearing briefs and vest and could not even speak proper Hindi till 12th standard. He only knew Bhojpuri.

Pandey has two brothers one of whom is a farmer and the other works in media. Interestingly, his graduation subject was Sanskrit. He started the preparation for the UPSC because session for MA was delayed. Pandey admits that no one in his family ever went to school before him. At most, some family members could manage to sign their names. His father, who was a Sadhu, had no idea about what and where Pandey was studying.

In an interview given to Lallantop, Pandey told that he was motivated to prepare for the UPSC after he saw an average student become an IAS officer. When he was posted in Begusarai, there used to be stronghold of a mafia named Ashok Samrat who used to virtually run an unofficial government there. He owned a number of factories there which enabled him to exercise his power. Pandey started putting those people behind the bars who had dozens of cases filed against them.

Deepak Thakur’s song ‘Robinhood Bihar k” (Video Credit: DT Production)

He made headlines after putting over 400 criminals behind the bars in around 42 encounters. Pandey, who chose Sanskrit as his optional subject in the UPSC examination, has special concerns for Bihar and he has been raising voice for the development of the state. He played an active role in getting the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death referred to the CBI.

He has special interest in music and singing. Few months ago, an album was released in which he had sung a song. Recently, he was seen in the video of a song which was based on him. It is to be seen whether Pandey will be able to leave an equally strong impression in politics as he left in the police department. Considering his proximity with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, it is being speculated that he might join the JDU.