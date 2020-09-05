Saturday, September 5, 2020
Home Politics Congress ties up with AIUDF for 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, rift within party grows,...
News Reports
Updated:

Congress ties up with AIUDF for 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, rift within party grows, BJP calls it ‘conspiracy’ to harm the state

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said that the Congress party was open to joining hands with all those who opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act and insisted that an alliance with only AIUDF would not benefit the party.

OpIndia Staff
Tarun Gogoi and Badruddin Ajmal, Congress-AIUDF alliance
Image Credit: East Mojo
2

The Congress party is set for an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the Assembly Elections in the state scheduled for 2021. The Congress party has announced that it will contest in 90 seats and leave the remaining 36 open to its allies including the Badruddin Ajmal led AIUDF. However, there is no clarity yet regarding the precise number of seats.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora said, “We will contest alone in 90 seats. Remaining 36 seats will be given to other parties in our alliance.” “They can’t become the single largest party. It is impossible for AIUDF. There are 13 AIUDF MLAs now. Three-four MLAs may increase in the next assembly election,” he added commenting on a possible Chief-Ministerial candidate for the alliance.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said that the Congress party was open to joining hands with all those who opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act and insisted that an alliance with only AIUDF would not benefit the party. “Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora has earlier informed about an alliance with AIUDF during a party core committee meeting. Responding to it, we all said that an alliance with AIUDF only will not work. We have advocated for a grand alliance with all the anti BJP and anti-CAA forces together,” he said.

“BJP came to power with false promises and the people of Assam have realized that already. People of the state have become so frustrated with BJP’s actions that they are advocating the need for a new regional force.  And that’s why we all must join hands and uproot BJP,” added Saikia. However, not everyone within the Congress party is pleased with an alliance with AIUDF.

- Advertisement -

Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi said, “I have been opposing the alliance with AIUDF. I fully oppose the alliance.” However, he was ready for an alliance with regional parties and left parties in the state. Cracks are opening up within the Congress party as a section of leaders opposed to the alliance are voicing their discontent against the state leadership of the party.

The BJP, for its part, has slammed the alliance and asserted that it revealed the anti-Assamese nature of the party. “The tie-up with the AIUDF has brought to the fore the anti-Assam character of the Congress. To ensure the rights are protected, the indigenous people should take serious note of the alliance,” a political resolution of the BJP at its state executive said. The BJP also called it “conspiracy hatched to harm the State”.

“There was a massive change in the State’s demography during that period. So much was the change that the indigenous people were forced to flee from their lands,” the BJP stated. “Infiltration of immigrants reached its peak during the Congress’ rule in the state,” it added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Culture and History

Tipu Sultan: a freedom fighter or Islamic bigot?

Nivan Sadh -
Tipu Sultan is often credited in our history textbooks as a ‘secular’ ruler of Mysore who fought against the British in the late 1700s. While the latter part of the sentence does hold merit, the former is nothing but blatant propaganda
Read more
Crime

Man tied to a tree and beaten up on suspicion of theft, Congress leader gives it a communal spin: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami spreads fake news that a man beaten on suspicion of being thief was beaten for being Muslim
Read more

How an old Soviet joke explains Bollywood’s stance on free speech

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
While Maharashtra may be No. 1 in COVID cases, with a test positive rate around 20%, here is the No. 1 priority of the state government. How dare someone disrespect Mumbai Police?

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

Media OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair

18 out of 20 members of Facebook’s new ‘oversight board’ meant to ‘regulate content’ linked to George Soros: Read details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
90 per cent of new Facebook oversight board to regulate content have links to liberal Jewish billionaire George Soros.

France vs Gujarat: Coronavirus and how India’s superstar performance in high recovery and low mortality is being ignored

Government and Policy Abhishek Banerjee -
United States and Western Europe have been brought to their knees by Coronavirus and its certainly not the time when they want to give credit to India

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more
News Reports

Akshay Kumar announces launch of action game FAU-G in support of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar has announced the launch of an action game, FAU-G, voicing his support for the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Read more
News Reports

‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has such a large population to look after he is after a mere doctor like him.
Read more
Social Media

‘Nasal voice’, ‘short height’ and much more: Read why netizens are unhappy over Saif Ali Khan playing Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan to play the role of Lankesh Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, the next venture by Tanhaji director Om Raut.
Read more
Media

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Read more
Media

Reporter saying ‘F**king M***rch*d’ goes viral, Republic TV clarifies: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A clip has gone viral on the internet earlier today in which a reporter was heard uttering derogatory words while reporting news on Republic TV.
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Congress ties up with AIUDF for 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, rift within party grows, BJP calls it ‘conspiracy’ to harm the state

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party is set for an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the Assembly Elections in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Railway recruitment examinations for 3 categories to be conducted from December 15

OpIndia Staff -
The decision to conduct Railway Recruitment exams has been taken considering the successful conduct of the NEET-JEE examinations
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut goes on a misogynistic tirade against actress Kangana Ranaut, calls her ‘haramkhor’

OpIndia Staff -
After threatening Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut abuses her, lies that she disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh High Court grants bail to rape accused to marry the victim

OpIndia Staff -
An accused in a rape case was granted two-months bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court to marry his victim
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Archbishop, who criticised CAA, now accused of a multi-million dollar scam: Read the full details

Dibakar Dutta -
Former Karnataka High Court Judge Michael F Saldanha had accused Peter Machado and Bishop of Mysuru, K A William, of 'criminally misappropriating' ₹49.5 crores collected for Coorg Disaster Relief work in 2018.
Read more
News Reports

Book published by Union Ministry of Culture and ICHR glorifies the chief architects of Moplah Massacre, that resulted in genocide of Hindus, as ‘martyrs’

OpIndia Staff -
A 'Dictionary of Martyrs' published by Union Ministry of Culture and ICHR eulogises Islamic genocidal maniacs behind Moplah Massacre
Read more
Culture and History

Tipu Sultan: a freedom fighter or Islamic bigot?

Nivan Sadh -
Tipu Sultan is often credited in our history textbooks as a ‘secular’ ruler of Mysore who fought against the British in the late 1700s. While the latter part of the sentence does hold merit, the former is nothing but blatant propaganda
Read more
Crime

Man tied to a tree and beaten up on suspicion of theft, Congress leader gives it a communal spin: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami spreads fake news that a man beaten on suspicion of being thief was beaten for being Muslim
Read more
News Reports

Caretaker and Devotees of Panchbakhtar Mahadev temple in Jammu protest against the construction of multilayer parking and commercial complex on the temple land

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu temple devotees and caretaker accuses administration of grabbing temple land to build parking and commercial complex
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
445,277FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com