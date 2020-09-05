The Congress party is set for an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the Assembly Elections in the state scheduled for 2021. The Congress party has announced that it will contest in 90 seats and leave the remaining 36 open to its allies including the Badruddin Ajmal led AIUDF. However, there is no clarity yet regarding the precise number of seats.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora said, “We will contest alone in 90 seats. Remaining 36 seats will be given to other parties in our alliance.” “They can’t become the single largest party. It is impossible for AIUDF. There are 13 AIUDF MLAs now. Three-four MLAs may increase in the next assembly election,” he added commenting on a possible Chief-Ministerial candidate for the alliance.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said that the Congress party was open to joining hands with all those who opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act and insisted that an alliance with only AIUDF would not benefit the party. “Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora has earlier informed about an alliance with AIUDF during a party core committee meeting. Responding to it, we all said that an alliance with AIUDF only will not work. We have advocated for a grand alliance with all the anti BJP and anti-CAA forces together,” he said.

“BJP came to power with false promises and the people of Assam have realized that already. People of the state have become so frustrated with BJP’s actions that they are advocating the need for a new regional force. And that’s why we all must join hands and uproot BJP,” added Saikia. However, not everyone within the Congress party is pleased with an alliance with AIUDF.

Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi said, “I have been opposing the alliance with AIUDF. I fully oppose the alliance.” However, he was ready for an alliance with regional parties and left parties in the state. Cracks are opening up within the Congress party as a section of leaders opposed to the alliance are voicing their discontent against the state leadership of the party.

The BJP, for its part, has slammed the alliance and asserted that it revealed the anti-Assamese nature of the party. “The tie-up with the AIUDF has brought to the fore the anti-Assam character of the Congress. To ensure the rights are protected, the indigenous people should take serious note of the alliance,” a political resolution of the BJP at its state executive said. The BJP also called it “conspiracy hatched to harm the State”.

“There was a massive change in the State’s demography during that period. So much was the change that the indigenous people were forced to flee from their lands,” the BJP stated. “Infiltration of immigrants reached its peak during the Congress’ rule in the state,” it added.