Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Home News Reports Candidates arrive for JEE exams at various centres across India under strict social distancing...
News Reports
Updated:

Candidates arrive for JEE exams at various centres across India under strict social distancing and COVID-19 precautions

Odisha government had announced that it will provide free transport and accommodation to students and their guardians travelling to appear for the NEET-JEE exams.

OpIndia Staff
Student reach for JEE exams starting from today
JEE Main happening today,social distancing and coronavirus precautions followed (Image: ANI)
4

JEE Main exam is happening today, and the candidates are arriving at the examination centres across India. While there was uproar on the social media demanding the examinations should be canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, the exam is happening as per the schedule.

A student from the Dharamshala block in Odisha said that it is good for the students’ future that the exam is happening. The Odisha government is providing transport facilities and accommodation to the students and their guardians free of cost. CM Naveen Patnaik had ordered to open hostels of engineering and IT colleges to accommodate students and their guardians as hotels are not functional in the state yet.

Madhya Pradesh government had also announced free transportation for students appearing for NEET-JEE exams. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had also announced that

ANI quoted a student from Delhi saying that she was carrying her own sanitizer and has undergone a full body checkup.

- Advertisement -

Images emerging from various centres in states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Chattisgarh, Bihar, and Goa, among others, show that social distancing and other Covid-19 precautions like sanitization and thermal check are being followed.

The students are made to discard their masks, and authorities are providing them fresh masks before they can enter the premises.

The authorities have installed banners with Covid-19 instructions that the students need to follow while giving the exam. Some students suggested that the number of students coming to the exam is lesser than they anticipated.

The Supreme Court of India on 17th August had allowed the NEET-JEE exam to be held in September.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNEET JEE exam, JEE exam centre, JEE exam guidelines
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Just 2 per cent of dislikes on PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from India, BJP alleges Congress of commissioning overseas bots to attack the...

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Amit Malviya has alleged that overseas bots, most notably from Turkey, and employed by the Congress party have indulged in organised disliking of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' video on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state-sponsored media threatens India with war, says it can not win against China even with US-support

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state-owned media Global Times has warned India that even with US-support, it cannot win against China.
Read more

Pune emerges as the worst affected district for Chinese coronavirus, registers highest total cases in India so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Of 1,75,105 total Coronavirus cases, 52,712 cases are active in Pune, highest in Maharashtra and for any other district in India.

As reports emerge of Indian Army occupying strategic heights to dominate South Bank of Pangong Tso, China threatens retaliation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The height is claimed to be south of South Bank of Pangong Tso near Thakung. The height is on the Indian side of the LAC.

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.

Prashant Bhushan quoted Gandhi in his statement to the court, but Gandhi had refused to pay a fine, unlike Bhushan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court had asked Prashant Bhushan to pay the penalty of Rs 1 for being guilty of contempt of court or face three months of jail time.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Netizens demand boycott of the movie KGF-2 after filmmakers decide to cast actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj

OpIndia Staff -
Following the revelation by the makers of the KGF-2 that they have cast controversial actor Prakash Raj for their upcoming movie, there has been a massive uproar, especially in Karnataka, opposing Raj's presence in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Portland, USA: Trump supporter murdered during violent riots after Democrat Mayor refuses federal aid to end rioting, Antifa celebrates

OpIndia Staff -
A supporter of Donald Trump was murdered in Portland, USA during a night of violent clashes following months of rioting by Antifa goons.
Read more
News Reports

Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

OpIndia Staff -
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more
News Reports

A day after burning the streets of Sweden, Muslim mob clashes with anti-Islamization protestors in Norway

OpIndia Staff -
Protests by Stop Islamization of Norway in Oslo faces violent confrontation from Muslim mob, leads to riots
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Candidates arrive for JEE exams at various centres across India under strict social distancing and COVID-19 precautions

OpIndia Staff -
Students reach exam centres as JEE main exams begin today, Covid-19 precautions being followed.
Read more
News Reports

Just 2 per cent of dislikes on PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from India, BJP alleges Congress of commissioning overseas bots to attack the...

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Amit Malviya has alleged that overseas bots, most notably from Turkey, and employed by the Congress party have indulged in organised disliking of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' video on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state-sponsored media threatens India with war, says it can not win against China even with US-support

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state-owned media Global Times has warned India that even with US-support, it cannot win against China.
Read more
News Reports

Pune emerges as the worst affected district for Chinese coronavirus, registers highest total cases in India so far

OpIndia Staff -
Of 1,75,105 total Coronavirus cases, 52,712 cases are active in Pune, highest in Maharashtra and for any other district in India.
Read more
News Reports

As reports emerge of Indian Army occupying strategic heights to dominate South Bank of Pangong Tso, China threatens retaliation

OpIndia Staff -
The height is claimed to be south of South Bank of Pangong Tso near Thakung. The height is on the Indian side of the LAC.
Read more
News Reports

To escape arrest, Faisal is trying to obtain visa to send Shalini Yadav out of the country: Juhi colony ‘Love Jihad’ victim’s brother alleges

OpIndia Staff -
The case of Shalini Yadav, threw Kanpur in the spotlight, with it emerging as the epi-centre for cases of “Love Jihad”
Read more
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan issues a convoluted statement trying to pass off his cowardly act of paying the fine as respect for the judiciary

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan had earlier taken to Twitter to cowardly accept the punishment of paying a nominal fine of Re 1 in the contempt of court case
Read more
Crime

ED releases statement after Tahir Hussain is remanded to its custody for funding Delhi Anti-Hindu riots

OpIndia Staff -
The ED in its statement has revealed that Tahir Hussain had transferred large sums of money to fraudulent operators.
Read more
News Reports

‘I was blessed to have his guidance, support and blessings’: PM Modi pens a heartfelt obituary for Pranab Mukherjee

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi offers condolence to Pranab Mukerjee's family, friends, admirers and supporters across India.
Read more
News Reports

PMLA accused Mehul Choksi, Rana Kapoor, and Zakir Naik donated to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust: BJP

OpIndia Staff -
BJP has asserted that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust received donations from individuals accused under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
442,496FollowersFollow
317,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com