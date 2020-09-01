JEE Main exam is happening today, and the candidates are arriving at the examination centres across India. While there was uproar on the social media demanding the examinations should be canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, the exam is happening as per the schedule.

A student from the Dharamshala block in Odisha said that it is good for the students’ future that the exam is happening. The Odisha government is providing transport facilities and accommodation to the students and their guardians free of cost. CM Naveen Patnaik had ordered to open hostels of engineering and IT colleges to accommodate students and their guardians as hotels are not functional in the state yet.

Madhya Pradesh government had also announced free transportation for students appearing for NEET-JEE exams. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had also announced that

ANI quoted a student from Delhi saying that she was carrying her own sanitizer and has undergone a full body checkup.

A student from Delhi said that she was carrying her own sanitizer and has undergone a full body checkup.

Images emerging from various centres in states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Chattisgarh, Bihar, and Goa, among others, show that social distancing and other Covid-19 precautions like sanitization and thermal check are being followed.

The students are made to discard their masks, and authorities are providing them fresh masks before they can enter the premises.

The students are being made to discard their masks and are being provided fresh masks after their temperature is checked at exam centres in Goa.

The authorities have installed banners with Covid-19 instructions that the students need to follow while giving the exam. Some students suggested that the number of students coming to the exam is lesser than they anticipated.

Candidates appearing in JEE Main arrive at Bardhaman Computer centre in the industrial area of Chandigarh.



A candidate says, "Many students were waiting for the exam. However, there are a few students this time."

The Supreme Court of India on 17th August had allowed the NEET-JEE exam to be held in September.