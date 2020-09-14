Arrested in connection with the violent riots that swept the national capital earlier in February this year, former JNU student and ‘activist’, Umar Khalid has been sent to 10 days of police custody by the Karkardooma court. He was produced before the Court through video conference by Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday.

The order was passed by judge Amitabh Rawat after Delhi Police sought 10 days of police custody to confront the ‘JNU scholar’ with data that runs into 11 lakh pages. Delhi Police had arrested Umar Khalid for his alleged role in instigating the riots in Delhi.

Representing Umar Khalid, advocate Trideep Pais alleged that the former JNU student had been arrested under trumped-up charges by the Delhi Police. Pais argued that Khalid had been fully co-operating with the Delhi Police, but as the police could not find any incriminating evidence against him, they have resorted to arresting him.

Umar Khalid arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday night

On Sunday, a Special Cell of the Delhi police has reportedly arrested erstwhile JNU student Umar Khalid in connection to the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots. He was booked under the newly amended Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and will be produced before the Court today.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Khalid under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after almost 11 hours of interrogation. Khalid has been accused of playing an active role in fomenting violence in the national capital.

The charge sheet filed in FIR 114 clearly outlines his role in hatching the conspiracy of the Delhi riots. It says that Tahir Hussain was connected to Khalid Saifi of United Against Hate Group and through Saifi, he was also in touch with Umar Khalid. Khalid Saifi, it says, had arranged a meeting between the ‘communist atheist’ and Tahir Hussain on the 8th of January at Shaheen Bagh. In that meeting, it was decided to take ‘big action’ so the government gets shaken up on the issue of CAA and NRC and also, ensure that the international community takes notice of that action.