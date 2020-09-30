Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Fair and Handsome brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan claims she was called ugly for having brown skin

Suhana Khan is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter. Khan has been brand ambassador of a fairness cream for men, "Fair & Handsome" which is made specially for men.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, on Tuesday put up a post on photo-sharing website Instagram claiming she was called ugly for having brown skin tone.

There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism

Khan claimed that while there is a lot going on right now, one of the first things that needs to be fixed is bullying because of skin tone. She claims that she was told she’s ugly because of her skin tone by full grown men and women since she was 12 years old. She claims that other than the fact that the people who called Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter ‘ugly’ were fully grown men and women, they were also Indians, which by default makes us all brown skinned.

The star kid, who aspires to be in Bollywood, further claimed that hating our own people because of brown skin tone, which everyone has, is just ‘insecurity’. She further claimed that one should not follow beauty standards social media puts and that she is 5″3 and brown and extremely happy about it.

Suhana Khan was responding to some of the hate messages she got on her social media posts earlier where some had called her ‘dark’ and ‘ugly’.

Suhana Khan is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter. Khan has been brand ambassador of a fairness cream for men, “Fair & Handsome” which is made specially for men. Suhana has studied film in London and is pursuing further studies in film in New York. She made her acting debut short film titled ‘The Grey Part of Blue’ directed by Theodore Gimeno.

