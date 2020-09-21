With the maximum number of hiring in the police department, the Uttar Pradesh state government under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath has provided over 3.6 lakh government since BJP came in power. In a meeting on 18th September, CM Yogi Adityanath instructed all departments to start pending recruitments in three months and complete the process in six months.

The police department had the maximum recruits

Since March 2017, when the Yogi government came in power, the UP Police department has seen maximum recruitments standing at 1,37,253. As per the stats provided by CMO UP, 54,706 recruitments were done in the Basic Education Department and 14,000 in the Secondary Education Department. 28,622 recruitments were done under National Health Mission.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी के कुशल निर्देशन में मार्च 2017 से अब तक उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा पुलिस विभाग उ.प्र. पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नति बोर्ड के अंतर्गत 1,37,253 नियुक्तियां की जा चुकी हैं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 18, 2020

Apart from these, 26,103 recruitments were done under Public Service Commission, 16,708 under Subordinate Services Selection Commission, 1112 under Medical Education Department, 700 under Urban Development Department, 614 under Finance Department, 365 under the Technical Education/Vocational Education Department, and 6446 recruits have been made under Department of Energy making it a total of 300,526 recruitments.





इस प्रकार 300,526 भर्ती किये गए पदों एवं 86,482 प्रक्रियाधीन भर्तियों का कुल योग 3,87,008 है। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 18, 2020

Recruitments under process

As per the government stats, 69000 recruitments in the Basic Education Department are under process along with 16,629 in the Police Department and 853 in the Department of Energy, totaling to 86,482.

Complete recruitment process in six months, orders CM Yogi

During the virtual meeting on 18th September with all Department heads, CM Yogi Adityanath asked them to fill all vacancies in the next six months. The recruitment process must start within three months, as per the CM’s order. All departments have been asked to provide details of vacant posts to the Chief Minister’s Office within a week.

हमारे युवा साथियों में प्रतिभा है, क्षमता है, मेधा है।



वर्तमान @UPGovt सभी को बिना भेदभाव के समान अवसर उपलब्ध करा रही है।



सभी विभागों में रिक्त पदों पर चयन की प्रक्रिया शीघ्र प्रारंभ होगी।



हमारा प्रयास है कि आगामी 6 माह में सभी विभागों में चयन प्रक्रिया को संपन्न करा लिया जाए। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 18, 2020

SP, BSP governments, were far behind

During their tenure, the Samajwadi government managed to provide jobs to only 2.05 lakh people during 2012-2017. On the other hand, the Bahujan Samaj Party provided only 91,000 jobs during their 5-year tenure from 2007-2012, as per reports.