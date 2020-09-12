Addressing a rally during an event marking the Bhumi Pujan of development works worth Rs 70.84 crore and the inauguration of works worth Rs 21.08 crore in Dimani in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia launched scathing attack on his former colleagues Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh.

‘Traitors’, ‘Rs 8,000 crore debt’: @JM_Scindia attacks ex-Congress colleagues



Coming down heavily on the previous Congress government in the State, Scindia said that the Congress government betrayed the people of Madhya Pradesh. He called the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh ‘traitors’. “I declare that within 10 days, the loan of every farmer in Madhya Pradesh will be waived”, he promised. Calling out the previous Congress government of not keeping the promise of waiving the loans of farmers, Scindia said, “I waited for 10 days. I waited for 10 months. Not keeping their promise with the farmers of Madhav Maharaj, tell me what is this if not treachery?”

“If someone has betrayed the people of Madhya Pradesh, it is Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh who did not waive the loans of farmers even in a time of 15 months. Instead they left behind a loan of Rs 8000 crore for the Shivraj Singh Ji’s government in Madhya Pradesh”, Scindia alleged. Scindia said that after Congress formed government in the State former CM Kamal Nath did not once came to visit Dimani while CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan came at the occasion of Bhumi Pujan of the development works.

Scindia had resigned from the Congress party and had joined BJP in the month of March this year. On leaving Congress, Scindia had said that Congress was no longer the party that it used to be and that it rejected reality.