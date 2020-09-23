Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Home News Reports 'Petitioners against Sudarshan TV want to bypass centre, statements being misrepresented': Madhu Kishwar seeks...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

‘Petitioners against Sudarshan TV want to bypass centre, statements being misrepresented’: Madhu Kishwar seeks intervention in SC

In her intervention plea, the Madhu Purnima Kishwar argued that her comments with respect to 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' and 'Mughalistan' were 'clumsily translated' and deemed by the petitioner as 'hate speech.'

OpIndia Staff
Author Madhu Kishwar files intervention plea in SC in Sudarshan TV case
Madhu Kishwar, image via Live Law
7

On Wednesday, author and activist Madhu Kishwar informed on Twitter that she had filed an intervention petition in the Supreme Court in Sudarshan TV ‘UPSC Jihad’ case.

She claimed that her comments, during the show, were ‘mischievously’ presented as evidence of hate speech. Madhu Kishwar tweeted, “I’ve filed an Intervention petition in SC in Sudarshan TV case since a shoddy translation of small snippets of my comments on ‘UPSC Jihad’ during Sudarshan TV debate have been mischievously presented in SC as evidence of hate speech.”

In her intervention plea, the author argued that her comments with respect to ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ and ‘Mughalistan’ were ‘clumsily translated’ and deemed by the petitioner as ‘hate speech.’

Madhu Kishwar accuses petitioner for bypassing available remedies

“That the petitioner has further chosen this petition to ensure that the government which is the final authority to determine free-speech policy and also which is also more equipped to carry out a detailed investigation is bypassed and not given a chance to make a decision,” the intervention application read, as reported by Live Law.

- Advertisement -

She added that bypassing of the constitutional framework by the petitioner infringed upon her rights. Seeking permission to intervene in the apex Court, Madhu Kishwar urged the Court that she should not be coerced into compromising her fundamental rights.

Slamming the petitioner for bypassing other statutory remedies in a bid to attain ‘extraordinary relief’, she argued, “By choosing to do so, the Petitioners have severely undermined not only the rights of free speech and expression but also the right to free and fair trial, which is the applicant’s right under the Constitution to protect her life and liberty and also her Freedom to research, inquire, speech and expression.”

In her intervention application, Madhu Kishwar argued that several adherents of the Islamic Faith had also filled intervention pleas in support of the Sudarshan News show on UPSC Jihad. She stated that the petitioners, who claimed to be representatives of the entire Muslim community, have not followed the rigors under Order 1 and Rule 8 of the CPC (Code of Civil Procedure).

OpIndia and others move the apex Court

Earlier, OpIndia, Indic Collective, and UpWord had filed an intervention application in the Sudarshan News ‘UPSC Jihad’ case. A report titled “A Study on Contemporary Standards in Religious Reporting by Mass Media”, prepared by OpIndia was submitted in the Court.

J Sai Deepak, representing the petitioners, said that there were three issues that had been submitted. First, whether the Supreme Court had jurisdiction over the matter. The plea contended whether any statute or the Constitution itself permits courts to step into the shoes of the state to restrain the broadcast of such content. Second, the definition of hate speech. And third, the OpIndia report which tracked the contemporary landscape on the standards set by mass media in religious reporting.

The Sudarshan TV case

Hindi news channel Sudarshan News triggered an outrage after it aired a promo for a program which was to be broadcast on 28 August. Sudarshan News chief editor Suresh Chavhanke had informed that the channel is analysing the sudden increase in the number of Muslims selected in various posts in administrative and police services in the country, along with an increase in marks obtained by Muslim candidates as compared with others. However, this triggered Muslim activists and cases were filed to halt the broadcast.

Chavanke’s show had alleged that Zakat Foundation, which helps Muslim students secure UPSC ranks, has been receiving funding from anti-India organisations abroad.

After Delhi High Court stayed the airing of the show, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting gave a nod to broadcast the same. However, Supreme Court later passed an order restraining the telecast of the program.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSupreme Court cases, Sudarshan News case, UPSC jihad case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.
Read more
News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.

Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain and Ishrat Jahan among five others accused of receiving Rs 1.61 crores to instigate riots, ‘manage’ anti-CAA protests

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The police have stated that Ishrat Jahan had used a part of the cash she received to purchase weapons for the riots.

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.

ANI Editor rubbishes viral claim of the same person acting as a customer during demonetisation and farmer supporting agriculture Bills

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Congress social media co-ordinator Vinay Kumar Dokania in a tweet alleged that a farmer interviewed by ANI over farm bills was the same man who praised demonetisation and Digital India in 2016

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more
News Reports

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.
Read more
News Reports

NCB summons KWAN Agency CEO. Did you know Anurag Kashyap aide and film producer Madhu Mantena co-founded KWAN as well as Phantom films

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, until now, all the big Bollywood names which have emerged in the NCB's probe have links with KWAN Agency
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.
Read more
News Reports

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal you have?’ Deepika Padukone’s name emerges in the Bollywood drug abuse probe as NCB investigation intensifies

OpIndia Staff -
In a sensational revelation, Bollywood's top actress Deepika Padukone's name has emerged in the latest drug abuse probe carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Petitioners against Sudarshan TV want to bypass centre, statements being misrepresented’: Madhu Kishwar seeks intervention in SC

OpIndia Staff -
Madhu Purnima Kishwar's petition stated that the plea against the airing of the Sudarshan TV's 'UPSC Jihad' show has been filed to bypass the centre, which has the authority to determine free speech and is more equipped to carry out an investigation.
Read more
Entertainment

Goa Police arrests actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Ahmed Bombay for assaulting and molesting her

OpIndia Staff -
Born and brought up in United Arab Emirates, Sam is an ad-filmmaker and a producer. He had done projects with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone amongst others.
Read more
News Reports

India and China issue joint statement following 6th round of Senior Commanders’ meeting, agree to stop sending more troops to frontline

OpIndia Staff -
India and China have issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the 6th rounds of Senior Commanders' meeting between the two countries.
Read more
News Reports

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.
Read more
News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more
Entertainment

Dia Mirza denies allegations of drug abuse, seeks legal action

OpIndia Staff -
Diz Mirza "strongly refuted" and "categorically" denied the "false" and "baseless" allegations levelled with mala fide intentions.
Read more
News Reports

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist of ‘chhota mota bomb blast’ fame is incensed at speech he finds uncomfortable: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
During one of his shows on NDTV, Sreenivasan Jain had claimed that terrorist Ishrat Jahan wanted to do a 'chota-mota' bomb blast.
Read more
News Reports

Suspended AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh admits on TV that he broke Deputy Chairman’s mic

OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Sanjay Singh, along with other opposition MPs, had created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha after the passage of the Farm Bills.
Read more
Crime

Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain and Ishrat Jahan among five others accused of receiving Rs 1.61 crores to instigate riots, ‘manage’ anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
The police have stated that Ishrat Jahan had used a part of the cash she received to purchase weapons for the riots.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
454,625FollowersFollow
16,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com