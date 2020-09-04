Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that actor Kangana Ranaut had no right to stay in Maharashtra or Mumbai and hinted that action can be initiated against the Bollywood actor for “defaming” the police and the city.

कंगनाला महाराष्ट्रासह मुंबईत राहण्याचा अधिकार नाही: अनिल देशमुख#Mumbai #KanganaRanaut #Maharshtra — Pratik Mukane | प्रतिक मुकणे (@pratikmukane) September 4, 2020

However, Kangana shot back at the Maharashtra Home Minister’s remarks, alleging that the administration has transformed from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to Taliban in just a single day.

He is taking his own calls on my democratic rights, from POK to Taliban in one day 🙂 https://t.co/oUZ5M7VKAf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Earlier today, Kangana posted a tweet, saying that she would return to Mumbai on September 9 and challenged her detractors if any one of them had the courage to stop her from entering the city. She also added that she would soon share the details of her flight and the timing of when she would be landing in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena MLA threatens to break off Kangana’s mouth

Since the actor put out a tweet comparing Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, a nefarious attempt has been made by her detractors to project her criticism of the state government as ‘anti-Mumbai’.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Friday asked the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to register sedition case against the Bollywood actor for her remarks comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The Shiv Sena legislator has also threatened of ‘breaking Kangana’s mouth’ if she comes to Mumbai.

कंगनाला खासदार @rautsanjay61 नी सौम्य शब्दांत समज दिली.ती इथे आली तर आमच्या रणरागिणी तिचे थोबाड फोडल्याशिवाय राहणार नाहीत. उद्योजक व सेलेब्रिटी घडवणाऱ्या मुंबईची तुलना पाकव्याप्त काश्मीरशी करणाऱ्या कंगनावर देशद्रोही म्हणून गुन्हा दाखल करण्याची मी गृहमंत्र्यांना मागणी करणार आहे. — Pratap Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) September 4, 2020

In a menacing tweet threatening Kangana with violence, Sarnaik said, “Sanjay Raut had explained in mild words. If she comes here, our warriors will break her mouth. I urge the Home Minister to file a sedition case against Kangana Ranaut for calling Mumbai, as Pak occupied Kashmir (POK).”

In response to the threats that the actor has been receiving since her comments equating Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Kangana said that the fact that people have been threatening her with a fate similar to Palghar Sadhus if she visited Mumbai, shows that they have been empowered to commit atrocities without having to face the consequences. Furthermore, she demanded a CBI inquiry in the gruesome killing of the Palghar Sadhus.

If you are openly threatening me to lynch me like Palghar Sadhus with stones and rods if I come to Mumbai it’s only because you got away with it you killed innocent people and faced no consequences this has empowered you, we want #CBIForPalghar #CBIForPalgharLynching — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Kangana compares Mumbai with PoK after Sanjay Raut’s statements against her

A fierce debate was touched off after the ‘Queen’ actress compared India’s financial capital to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. Kangana’s comparison of Mumbai appearing like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir was about an alleged threat issued by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in party mouthpiece Saamana over her objections to the Azaadi graffiti on the streets of Mumbai.

Kangana had tweeted a couple of days ago that she is more scared of the Mumbai Police than the mafia goons after BJP leader Ram Kadam wrote a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray demanding safety for the actor, willing to expose the Bollywood-drug nexus.