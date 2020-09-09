Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Home News Reports Read Republic TV's statement over their reporters being arrested by Maharashtra police on charges...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Read Republic TV’s statement over their reporters being arrested by Maharashtra police on charges of ‘trespassing’

"We are being informed that our reporter is being pressured by the state machinery in Maharashtra to reveal his story, his leads and his sources. Our reporter will not reveal the source or story. This stands in complete violation of the right to report protected by the Constitution of India," Republic TV said.

OpIndia Staff
Republic TV journalists lodged in jail by Maharashtra police
Republic TV has stated that 2 of its journalists have been jailed under false charges after they made inquiries at a Karjat residence.
2

In a massive crackdown against the right to report, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has arrested and jailed the reporting team of Republic TV, said a press release issued by the news channel.

According to the statement, journalist Anuj Kumar, along with video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade have been illegally taken into police custody by the Maharashtra police. The incident took place when the team was following a lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad.

Maharashtra government arrested Republic TV journalists under trumped-up charges of trespassing

The Republic TV team was reportedly arrested and lodged in the jail for 4 days after they made an enquiry with the security guard of a certain residence in Karjat. The journalists and the cab driver were charged under the sections of trespassing and were denied legal representation before being thrown into the jail. In its statement, the Republic TV has alleged that its employees have been lodged in the jail based on trumped-up charges of trespassing.

“We are being informed that our reporter is being pressured by the state machinery in Maharashtra to reveal his story, his leads and his sources. Our reporter will not reveal the source or story. This stands in complete violation of the right to report protected by the Constitution of India,” the statement issued by the Republic TV Network said.

- Advertisement -

The statement further read, “The illegal detention of our reporter and video journalist is an attack on constitutionally guaranteed rights with a motivation to muzzle a free press, deny the right to report, and to deter any journalist from speaking truth to power and pursuing stories of public interest as the fourth pillar of our democracy.”

Journalists lodged in jail for 4 days and denied legal representation: Republic TV

The Republic TV has accused the Maharashtra government of “horrendous overreach”, stating the message being sent by Maharashtra government is clear that no journalist can report in Karjat, or near the Chief Minister’s residence. It further added that in a free democratic country, illegal detention of the journalists for 4 days without legal representation would amount to the most determined attack on media freedom.

The channel has raised questions over denial of legitimate legal representation to the journalists as well as denial of permission to communicate with the channel’s lawyer over the video link. It has also asked why its journalists were booked for trespassing when their intent was only to make official enquiries with the guard. Furthermore, the channel has alleged that a remand copy was not given to further block any possible legal recourse to ensure their reporting team can not exercise their rights under the law.

It has also speculated that the Inspector General’s personal intervention in the case to ensure the reporter and video journalist remain in jail may not be accidental. And lastly, the channel has questioned if Karjat is a forbidden zone for journalists who attempt to report and put out information in the public opinion.

Republic TV accuses Maharashtra government of malicious and motivated action to silence their reporters

The news channel has alleged that the action initiated by the government against its reporters is a part of a large pattern to try and block the Republic Media Network. “The sequence of events, the nature of the action and the motivated attempt to silence our reporters who pursue investigative stories reek of vindictive, malicious and vengeful action by the Maharashtra government against Republic Media Network, and its reporters,” the press release by Republic TV said.

Republic TV has stated that it would take every legal recourse available to fight the Maharashtra government’s dictatorial approach of using its state machinery against the journalists and raise the issue in every forum and stage by all means permitted under the law.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrepublic reporters, Republic Maharashtra, Republic TV news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

When the entire film fraternity came out in support of Sanjay Dutt, who was accused under TADA in connection with 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Dilip Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Yash Chopra and several others had showed up outside Thane Jail in solidarity with Sanjay Dutt in 1994
Read more
News Reports

Xinjiang connection, supporting police brutalities: Read why Hong Kong activists are calling for the boycott of Disney’s ‘Mulan’

OpIndia Staff -
Disney is facing the heat on social media platforms for filming the movie 'Mulan' in Xinjiang, with support of Chinese Communist authorities who are persecuting millions of Uighurs in the region.
Read more

‘Aaj mera ghar toota, kal tera ghamand tootega’: Kangana Ranaut hits out on Uddhav Thackeray after BMC demolishes her office

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Kangana vs Shiv Sena standoff escalated after Shiv Sena leaders as well as NCP leaders threatened Kangana Ranaut for referring to Mumbai as Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir after Azadi slogans were spotted on graffiti.

US President Donald Trump nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in UAE-Israel peace deal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Clrifying that he is "not a big Trump supporter" anyway, Tybring-Gjedde further told Fox News, "The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts, not on the way he behaves sometimes."

“Death of democracy,” Kangana Ranaut tweets as BMC officials demolish her office, moves HC for stay

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a series of tweets, the actor shared images of BMC officials demolishing her office in Mumbai.

By comparing Sushma Swaraj and Subramaniam Swamy’s cases, Shekhar Gupta’s website proves how everyone at ThePrint smokes weed of the highest quality

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Print recently published an article alluding that the BJP leadership unleashes online attack against its own leaders

Recently Popular

News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
Opinions

Neo-Atheists, Atheists, militant Atheism and everything in between: Caged by Abrahamic Monotheism

Nupur J Sharma -
If the current episode has proved anything, it is that there is no essential difference between Charvakas and neo-atheists.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Read Republic TV’s statement over their reporters being arrested by Maharashtra police on charges of ‘trespassing’

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has stated that its journalists have been arrested and jailed under false charges by the Uddhav government after they made some inquiries with the security guard of a certain house in Karjat.
Read more
News Reports

Australia revokes visa of two Chinese journalists over alleged interference in the country’s affairs, China detains Australian journalist

OpIndia Staff -
The AFP-ASIO Foreign Interference Task Force is probing an alleged plot by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to infiltrate New South Wales Parliament through the office of Labor leader Shaoquett Moselmane, using his former staffer John Zhang.
Read more
Editor's picks

When the entire film fraternity came out in support of Sanjay Dutt, who was accused under TADA in connection with 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Dilip Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Yash Chopra and several others had showed up outside Thane Jail in solidarity with Sanjay Dutt in 1994
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Milind Deora criticises Maharashtra govt for indulging in petty politics, party supporters ask him to join BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Milind Deora said that Maharashtra govt is busy settling political scores when the state is worst hit by Coronavirys pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Xinjiang connection, supporting police brutalities: Read why Hong Kong activists are calling for the boycott of Disney’s ‘Mulan’

OpIndia Staff -
Disney is facing the heat on social media platforms for filming the movie 'Mulan' in Xinjiang, with support of Chinese Communist authorities who are persecuting millions of Uighurs in the region.
Read more
News Reports

‘The demolition has given Kangana Ranaut unnecessary publicity’, Sharad Pawar says undue importance given to the actor’s statements

OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Pawar said that too importance given to statements of Kangana Ranaut, says timing of BMC's demolition was not correct
Read more
News Reports

‘Aaj mera ghar toota, kal tera ghamand tootega’: Kangana Ranaut hits out on Uddhav Thackeray after BMC demolishes her office

OpIndia Staff -
The Kangana vs Shiv Sena standoff escalated after Shiv Sena leaders as well as NCP leaders threatened Kangana Ranaut for referring to Mumbai as Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir after Azadi slogans were spotted on graffiti.
Read more
News Reports

US President Donald Trump nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in UAE-Israel peace deal

OpIndia Staff -
Clrifying that he is "not a big Trump supporter" anyway, Tybring-Gjedde further told Fox News, "The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts, not on the way he behaves sometimes."
Read more
News Reports

Assam: One Riki Ahmed arrested for repeatedly raping his minor niece after drugging her

OpIndia Staff -
Police have found circumstantial evidence pointing that Riki Ahmed had rapped his minor niece after drugging her
Read more
News Reports

Kangana Vs Maha govt: Bombay HC stays BMC’s demolition drive on actress’ property, asks to file reply on her petition

OpIndia Staff -
The Bombay High Court had, in an earlier order, asked the BMC to refrain from demolitions, auctions of properties keeping in view the pandemic situation in the city. The order's validity was extended recently till September 30.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
447,535FollowersFollow
320,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com