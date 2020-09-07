New Education Policy focuses on learning instead of studying, to help India become self reliant, says PM Modi

PM Modi today joined President Kovind through video conferencing to address the inaugural session of the Governor’s Conference. He discussed new National Education Policy, NEP 2020 and its transformational impact, claiming that the new policy seeks to focus more on learning than on studying and goes beyond curriculum and lays emphasis on critical thinking.

LIVE: PM @narendramodi addresses inaugural session of Governors’ Conference on National Education Policy via video conferencing. https://t.co/rPaINAGtYW — BJP (@BJP4India) September 7, 2020

The conference titled as Titled ‘Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education’, was being organised by the Ministry of education and is being attended by Education ministers of all states, Vice-chancellors of state universities and other important functionaries.

NEP will give a new direction to the social and economic life of 21st century India

“The policy will give a new direction to the social and economic life of 21st century India,” PM Modi said while adding that the work on National Education Policy 2020 had started around 4 to 5 years back and millions of people, both from the urban and rural background, associated with the education sector had played a role in the formulation of the policy. PM Modi said that over 2 lakh suggestions from the public have been incorporated in the NEP.

Speaking about NEP’s role in making India self-reliant, PM Modi claimed that the new education policy will provide direction to the country’s goal of #AatmanirbharBharat and play a pivotal role in fulfilling the national aspirations.

The new policy lays stress on practicality, performance, critical analysis and assessment and would enhance the employability of the country’s youth with a practical learning approach, PM Modi said.

NEP paves the way for the establishment of top international institutes in India

Addressing the critical issue of youth leaving the country in the pursuit of their higher education, PM Modi said that the NEP has paved the way for the establishment of the best international institutions’ campus in India to grapple with brain drain & also provide opportunities for youth from ordinary families to study at world-class universities without spending a fortune.

“With the new policy, we’ve opened the gateway for best international institutes to open their new campuses in India for our students. When top universities will open their campuses in India, our students will get more competitive and will not have to go abroad for higher education,” PM Modi said.

Students can choose the subjects that align with their interests

One of the important features of the new economic policy is that it grants students with the option of choosing the subjects that aligns with their interests. The pressure on students to choose specific streams have been removed. The flexible policy would allow students to select subjects in accordance with their interests and liking, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the vocational exposure that the policy would grant to the youth right from their formative years will better prepare them for the future in a dynamic and ever-evolving environment and consequently, it will increase their participation in the global job market and employability in India.