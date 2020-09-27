Sunday, September 27, 2020
Home News Reports “Your time of death has come”, radical Islamists attack actress-politician Nusrat Jahan on social...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

“Your time of death has come”, radical Islamists attack actress-politician Nusrat Jahan on social media after she poses as Goddess Durga

Hours after posting the picture on Instagram, she was abused with the choicest of expletives by radical Islamists from both India and Bangladesh

Dibakar Dutta
Nusrat Jahan
Nusrat Jahan poses as Durga (source: Nusrat's Instagram account)
417

On September 17, Trinamool Congress MP and actress Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram to celebrate the festival of Mahalaya. She had shared pictures of her, dressed as Goddess Durga, on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Shubho mahalaya… সকল কে.

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on

The TMC MP had also shared a video of photoshoot, where she was photographed dressed as Durga.

However, hours after posting the picture on Instagram, she was abused with the choicest of expletives by radical Islamists from both India and Bangladesh. The fanatics questioned her integrity for not following Islam and also issued death threats.

Islamists display Hinduphobia, question ‘Islamic values’ of Nusrat Jahan

An Instagram user, Sagar Hossain, questioned, “Tui ekta Muslim hoye kiser jonno Hindu der support korich (Why do you support Hindus despite being a Muslim?)” Pointing towards the trident in Nusrat’s hand, Mohammed Anowar wrote, “Muslaman hoye haath e ata ki. Nauzubillah (How can you have this in your hand when you are a Muslim? Nauzubillah- Seek refuge in Allah).” Displaying his innate hatred for the Hindu community, another Instagram user (@sari.kakhatun) wrote, “Hindu chee

Screengrab of the comments on Nusrat Jahan’s Instagram post

Radical Islamists shame actress for tarnishing Islam

- Advertisement -

Nusrat’s attire did not go down well with one Mohammed Nurtaj. While displaying his angst, Nurtaj wrote, “Muslim er name colonko. Muslim hoye erokom post amra dekhte chai na (You are a blot on the name of Muslims. As Muslims, we don’t want to see such posts.)” An Instagram user (moshiur.audit) asked in his broken English, “Are you know what are you doing you are a Muslim”

Screengrab of the comments on Nusrat Jahan’s Instagram post

Referring to the actress in a derogatory manner, Amanullah from Bangladesh posted, “Ami confused ei sali Hindu naki Mulsim (I am confused whether this bit*h is a Hindu or a Muslim.)” Another user, Sakib, expressed surprise and asked, “Apni Musalman hoye (How can you do this being a Muslim?)”

Screengrab of the comments on Nusrat Jahan’s Instagram post

Nusrat Jahan was not spared even in her succeeding Instagram posts, which she posted in anticipation of the Bengali Hindu festival of Durga Puja. She had uploaded a video on her timeline on September 20 which showed behind-the-scenes of her photoshoot. Radical Islamists did not leave any stone unturned to spew venom against the actress and Hinduism.

Islamists issue death threats to Nusrat Jahan, advocate name change

While issuing death threats and the need for ‘modesty’, an instagram user (@mkkhan486) wrote, ‘Tor moroner somoi asa gecha. Allah tale ke bhaoi karo aar nijer sorir dekhe rakhta paro na chi chi chi (Your time of death has come. Fear the Allah. Can’t you keep your body covered? Chi Chi Chi)’

Another user (@IvIvas) asked to change Nusrat Jahan to change her name, is she can’t adhere to Islamic principles. He wrote, “Naam ta Nusrat Jahan na rekha akhon theka Nusu Das/Ghosh/Sen agulo koren (Change your name from Nusrat Jahan to Nusu Das/ Ghosh/Sen – basically Hindu names).”

Screengrab of the comments on Nusrat Jahan’s Instagram post

Radical Islamists call actress ‘Satan, condemns her to life in hell

The anti-Hindu hate did not stop here. One Mohammed Jalal Hossain compared the Bengali film actress to ‘Satan’ (evil) for posing as Goddess Durga. He wrote, “Apni Muslim name Saitan. Musalman Saitan toh dekhe na. Aapnare dekhle Saitan dekher saad mita gesa (You are evil in the name of Muslims. Even though Muslims can’t see evil, yet, my desire to see it has been fulfilled through you).”

Screengrab of the comments on Nusrat Jahan’s Instagram post

While emphasising that the actress will be doomed to Hell and how Allah is watching over everything, another Instagram user (@alisk217) wrote, “Chi Muslim hoyeo apni asob korchan lojja bolta apna ki kichu nei chi chi chi…. Jahannami mohila…. Ni lojjo maya allah sob dakcha (Shame on you for doing this as a Mulsim. You have no shame left in you. You are condemned to go to Jahanam aka Hell. No shame. Allah is watching everything)”

Muslim clerics attack Nusrat Jahan for participating in Durga Puja

This is not the first time that Nusrat Jahan has been issued threats by Radical Islamists. Last year, a cleric from the Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, named Mufti Azad Wasmi, had slammed the Trinamool Congress leader saying that a Muslim should not offer prayers to any God other than Allah. “She has been participating in such prayers, there is nothing new in this. However, under Islam, a follower is not allowed to offer prayers to any God other than Allah, this is ‘haram’. She should change her name and religion,” the cleric said on camera.

Last year, photographs of Nusrat Jahan attending Durga Puja wither her husband Nikhil Jain had gone viral, which had resulted in similar attack from Islamists. She was also targeted by Islamists due to her marriage with a Jain man.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Dibakar Dutta

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Hindu ki maiya maar gayi”, Pakistani internet sensation Nimra Ali goes on a Hinduphobic rant on live air, apologises after backlash

OpIndia Staff -
Following a social media backlash for her hate speech on live air, Nimra Ali was forced to tender an apology.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Close to Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur, gambling den operator lynched to death. Video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Man killed in Nagpur on the road near the residence of Home Minister of Maharashtra
Read more

The ‘Kerala model’ everyone has stopped talking about

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
The hold that communists have over media ensured that these facts regarding Kerala's terrible management of coronavirus crisis gets pushed under the rug. Just like China.

Why is Prasar Bharati dragging its feet over relationship with PTI? 3 months and still no action

Media Editorial Desk -
Could the old lobby of ‘liberal establishment’ be working to save the PTI and put pressure on Prasar Bharati so that the one critical source of revenue doesn’t dry up?

Hours after expressing displeasure over new BJP team, Subramanian Swamy retweets report that hails Priyanka Gandhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Snubbing the demand of Subramanian Swamy to remove BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, BJP had retained in the new party team

‘Everybody does it, what is the big deal?’ Is Bollywood drug probe really worth prime time? Short answer is yes. Read why

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
To claim that the Bollywood drug abuse has nothing to do with common man's life is like living in a fool's paradise, to put it mildly.

Recently Popular

Media

AajTak ke camera se nahi bach payegi Deepika Padukone: As the actor makes her way to NCB, IndiaToday does everything they criticise Republic for

OpIndia Staff -
The Aaj Tak reporter added several non-essential information about Deepika Padukone to claim that the coverage was exclusive
Read more
Media

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maaro, Kaato’, Muslim mob shouts as they attack beleaguered Hindu family in Kanpur over Facebook post: Read details

Jhankar Mohta -
"Poora Tandav teen ghante tak chalta raha", says the Hindu family in Kanpur which came under attack from an irate Muslim mob
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: No, Sunil Gavaskar didn’t make sexist comment against Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during an IPL game

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Gavaskar was referring to a video of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma playing cricket,, didn't make any sexist comment
Read more
News Reports

Ranveer Singh asks Narcotics Bureau to allow him to accompany Deepika Padukone during interrogation due to her ‘anxiety issues’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the husband of Deepika Padukone, has asked NCB whether he can be present during his wife’s interrogation
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Mysuru Police bust fake honorary doctorate degree distribution ceremony in a hotel, two arrested

OpIndia Staff -
142 candidates from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh had gathered to obtain fake honorary doctorate degrees
Read more
Politics

‘Nitish Kumar called me and asked me to join’: Ex Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U) ahead of state assembly elections

OpIndia Staff -
Gupteshwar Pandey joined the JD(U) at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna, Bihar.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Women ‘activists’ attack YouTuber, pour motor oil on face for saying “Feminists do not wear underwear’

OpIndia Staff -
The women 'activists' had got triggered by a video posted by Dr Vijay P Nair on his YouTube channel a month ago
Read more
News Reports

“Your time of death has come”, radical Islamists attack actress-politician Nusrat Jahan on social media after she poses as Goddess Durga

Dibakar Dutta -
An Instagram user, Sagar Hossain, questioned Nusrat Jahan, "Why do you support Hindus despite being a Muslim?"
Read more
News Reports

“Hindu ki maiya maar gayi”, Pakistani internet sensation Nimra Ali goes on a Hinduphobic rant on live air, apologises after backlash

OpIndia Staff -
Following a social media backlash for her hate speech on live air, Nimra Ali was forced to tender an apology.
Read more
News Reports

China injecting unproven coronavirus vaccine to its citizens, forcing them to sign non-disclosure agreements

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese officials are injecting three vaccine candidates into workers whom the government considers important
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Close to Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur, gambling den operator lynched to death. Video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Man killed in Nagpur on the road near the residence of Home Minister of Maharashtra
Read more
Opinions

The ‘Kerala model’ everyone has stopped talking about

Nirwa Mehta -
The hold that communists have over media ensured that these facts regarding Kerala's terrible management of coronavirus crisis gets pushed under the rug. Just like China.
Read more
News Reports

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi shares benefits of Farmers’ bills, talks about the importance of storytelling

OpIndia Staff -
In his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi said that the Farm bills will enable farmers to sell their produce outside mandi without any problem
Read more
News Reports

Tuticorin custodial death case: CBI names 9 cops in charge sheet in the custodial death of father-son duo in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
P Jayaraj and his son J Bennix had died after they were picked up by the Police for opening their mobile accessories shop during lockdown
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
456,234FollowersFollow
17,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com