Thursday, September 3, 2020
‘Nasal voice’, ‘short height’ and much more: Read why netizens are unhappy over Saif Ali Khan playing Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

Om Raut, the producer and director of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush had recently announced that Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Raavan in his upcoming venture.

OpIndia Staff
Makers of Adipurush announced that Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of Lankesh
Saif Ali Khan will play Lankesh in Adipurush (Images: Om Raut twitter handle omraut)
Om Raut, producer and director of the upcoming film Adipurush, shared another poster of the film and announced that Saif Ali Khan would play the role of Lankesh. Adipurush, which has been in the news for casting South superstar Prabhas in the title role, is reportedly based on Ramayan. Though some netizens said they are looking forward to the film, many expressed their displeasure at the choice of Saif Ali Khan for Raavan’s role.

Kareena Kapoor shared the movie’s poster on her Instagram profile and captioned it, “Presenting the most handsome devil in history.”

Netizens criticized choosing Khan for the role of Lankesh

While several netizens expressed interest in the upcoming movie, there are voices against the choice of actor for the role of Lankesh. The reasons that netizens gave for their displeasure varied from Khan’s acting skills, nasal voice, height, and most prominently, his views on the History of India. After the release of Movie Tanhaji, Saif’s had stated in an interview with Anupama Chopra that the concept of ‘Bharat’ did not exist before the British came. He had also insinuated that the Tanhaji movie’s script was based on a ‘wrong’ portrayal of history.

In the interview, he said that he does not believe in the script of the movie as it was not in sync with the history of India. For him, the idea of India does not even exist before the British came to India. The majority of the Hindus see Ramayana as the history of India. For them, someone who does not believe in “India” before the British, playing the role of Lankesh, does not seem like an “easy to digest” fact.

Some twitter users opined that Saif does not have the personality required to play the role of the mighty Raavan. From his ‘nasal’ voice to his height, as compared to the well built 6 foot 2 inches Prabhas, netizens seem to dislike the prospect of Saif Ali Khan playing the role of Raavan for a lot of reasons.

Some other users contemplated Rana Dagubatti, who had magnificently played the role of Bhallala Deva, the nemesis of Mahendra Bahubali played by Prabhas in the blockbuster movie franchise ‘Bahubali’ in the role of Raavan.

Adipurush was announced on 18th August and the team behind the film announced Prabhas as the lead role in the movie. It is expected to hit the theaters in 2021.

