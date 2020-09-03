Om Raut, producer and director of the upcoming film Adipurush, shared another poster of the film and announced that Saif Ali Khan would play the role of Lankesh. Adipurush, which has been in the news for casting South superstar Prabhas in the title role, is reportedly based on Ramayan. Though some netizens said they are looking forward to the film, many expressed their displeasure at the choice of Saif Ali Khan for Raavan’s role.

Kareena Kapoor shared the movie’s poster on her Instagram profile and captioned it, “Presenting the most handsome devil in history.”

Netizens criticized choosing Khan for the role of Lankesh

While several netizens expressed interest in the upcoming movie, there are voices against the choice of actor for the role of Lankesh. The reasons that netizens gave for their displeasure varied from Khan’s acting skills, nasal voice, height, and most prominently, his views on the History of India. After the release of Movie Tanhaji, Saif’s had stated in an interview with Anupama Chopra that the concept of ‘Bharat’ did not exist before the British came. He had also insinuated that the Tanhaji movie’s script was based on a ‘wrong’ portrayal of history.

In the interview, he said that he does not believe in the script of the movie as it was not in sync with the history of India. For him, the idea of India does not even exist before the British came to India. The majority of the Hindus see Ramayana as the history of India. For them, someone who does not believe in “India” before the British, playing the role of Lankesh, does not seem like an “easy to digest” fact.

Why? Why will a director cast the same guy Saif Ali Khan who dissed his debut movie Tanhaji so badly publicly is beyond me. Strange are the ways of Bollywood. https://t.co/uljCXzWpqz — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) September 3, 2020

Some twitter users opined that Saif does not have the personality required to play the role of the mighty Raavan. From his ‘nasal’ voice to his height, as compared to the well built 6 foot 2 inches Prabhas, netizens seem to dislike the prospect of Saif Ali Khan playing the role of Raavan for a lot of reasons.

I was excited earlier but with Saif Ali Khan, I m not going to watch the movie.

Choose some1 else with physical ability as well.

Ravana was a warrior not a clown. — Surya Raghuvanshi (@SuryaRaghuvan10) September 3, 2020

I don't know why did you guys choose Saif Ali Khan as raavana, he is a good performer but for Ravana? Seriously? That too against #Prabhas.

Fun fact

PRABHAS height 6'2

SAIF height 5'7 https://t.co/YZxa9yb6Cp — InSane TELUGU (@TheInsaneTelugu) September 3, 2020

Some other users contemplated Rana Dagubatti, who had magnificently played the role of Bhallala Deva, the nemesis of Mahendra Bahubali played by Prabhas in the blockbuster movie franchise ‘Bahubali’ in the role of Raavan.

Saif doesnt fit in as Lankesh….bad choice…need someone like Rana Duggapati’s build and personality. The larger the Anti-Hero, the stronger the Hero in contrast. Bahubali got that right. If not Rana someone of same caliber and persona https://t.co/yAsgmNV2Ot — Curiosweety (@curiosweetie) September 3, 2020

Adipurush was announced on 18th August and the team behind the film announced Prabhas as the lead role in the movie. It is expected to hit the theaters in 2021.