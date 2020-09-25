Friday, September 25, 2020
Ranveer Singh asks Narcotics Bureau to allow him to accompany Deepika Padukone during interrogation due to her ‘anxiety issues’

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be appearing before the NCB on September 26. Along with Deepika, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have also been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drug mafia case.

OpIndia Staff
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone (image source: The Week)
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the husband of Deepika Padukone, has asked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) whether he can be present during his wife’s interrogation on Saturday, reports Republic TV.

In his application to the NCB, Ranveer Singh has stated that Deepika Padukone suffered from anxiety and gets panic attacks, therefore, has asked their permission to accompany the actress to the interrogation. Deepika Padukone, who was shooting for a film in Goa arrived in Mumbai on Thursday with her husband Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh has also stated that he is a ‘law-abiding citizen’ and was aware of the fact that he is not allowed to be present at the time of Deepika Padukone’s questioning, however, he has requested the NCB to allow him to accompany his wife to the questioning. No decision has been taken by the NCB on Ranveer Singh’s application yet.

Deepika Padukone to appear before NCB on Saturday

On Friday, actor Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash were also summoned.

The NCB officials on Friday recorded statements of fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Shruti Modi, the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput in connection with the drugs case.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging a drug mafia in the Bollywood. The NCB had launched a probe after recovering various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

