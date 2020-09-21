Monday, September 21, 2020
Home News Reports Richa Chadha to sue sexual assault survivor for naming her in allegations against Anurag...
EntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Richa Chadha to sue sexual assault survivor for naming her in allegations against Anurag Kashyap

Richa's statement read: "No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations."

OpIndia Staff
Richa Chadha initiates legal action against actress Payal Ghosh over sexual harassment allegations against Anurag Kashyap
Richa Chadha to sue Payal Ghosh for naming her in sexual harassment allegation against Anurag Kashyap
8

Days after the sexual assault survivor Payal Ghosh opened up on the alleged sexual harassment she faced in the hands of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has taken to Twitter to affirm that she has initiated legal action against Payal Ghosh for dragging her name into the controversy.

Richa’s statement read: “No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations.”

“Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest,” the letter by Chadha’s lawyer Saveena Bedi Schar stated.

Richa followed it up with another Tweet against Payal Ghosh insinuating that the latter had a hidden agenda behind the name-calling: “Attempt to rape is a serious allegation. She should have gone to the cops. Do you think feminism is women dragging your name in an obscene, unnecessary way in their personal battles? So I can make cheap allegations about you on TV? – Your agenda has blinded you towards truth. Shame.”

Some on social media call Richa Chadha’s reaction as ‘double standards’

- Advertisement -

Richa Chadha’s Tweet was in response to another user’s Tweet, who had shared one of Richa’s old 2018 interviews where she had vociferously spoken against the concept of casting couch prevalent in Bollywood and advocated that women in the film industry should not be afraid of the big and influentials and stand up for themselves. The user had alluded that by going against the victim, Chadha is displaying double standards.

Actor Payal Ghosh accuses filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault

Actor Payal Ghosh, the sexual assault survivor, had on September 19 claimed that she was sexually harassed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and told that physical relationships between filmmakers and actresses are very common in the movie industry in order to make her comfortable about the whole situation. She claimed that Anurag Kashyap had told her that all the actors who had worked with him in the past, like Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Mahi Gil, etc were just a call away.

Payal Ghosh had called Anurag Kashyap a ‘f***ing hypocrite’ for speaking on matters of women empowerment and the patriarchy.

‘Liberals and feminists’ jump in to rescue Kashyap

As expected, soon after Payal Ghosh’s allegations of sexual harassment against Anurag Kashyap surfaced, the so-called feminists and liberals, many of whom who had earlier vociferously supported the MeToo movement, jumped in to defend the filmmakers, absolving him from all the allegations.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAnurag Kashyap news, Anurag Kashyap movies, Richa Chadha scenes
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media Fact-Check

‘Will quit Twitter if anyone proves I called farmers as terrorists’: Kangana Ranaut hits out on ‘Champu sena’

OpIndia Staff -
Likening the ones spreading misinformation regarding the Bills to terrorists, Kangana Ranaut said that they are like the ones who spread similar misinformation during CAA.
Read more
Media

Why Arnab vs Ravish is like India vs China

Abhishek Banerjee -
I guess Ravish Kumar does allow people to disagree with him on air. To have that honor, you just have to be the Prime Minister of India.
Read more

How Kolkata girl Tania Parveen turned to violent jihad to ‘find answers’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tania Parveen was arrested on 20th March 2020. Several Pakistani SIM cards were found in her possession. She was reportedly traced through her social media.

OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord file intervention application in SC in Sudarshan News case, ‘Saffron terror’, fake news demonising Hindus find mention

Law OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord Foundation have filed an application seeking an audience with the Supreme Court in a matter of Sudarshan News and UPSC Jihad show

In 3 years, Yogi govt has provided more jobs than SP and BSP did in their 5-year tenures: UP CMO

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yogi government provided over 3 lakh jobs in 3 years, vacancies in all departments to be filled in six months

Ayodhya: Masjid may be built without domes and minarets, may resemble Kaaba

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Citing personal preference, Hussain said, "The mosque will not be named Babri Masjid. It will not be named after any king or emperor.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘He opened his zip and tried to force his c**k inside my vagina,’ actress Payal Ghosh accuses filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Payal Ghosh has claimed that she was sexually harassed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and called him a hypocrite.
Read more
News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more
Entertainment

From ‘she is a small-time actress’ to ‘you are the biggest feminist’, defence pours in for Anurag Kashyap who is accused of sexual assault

OpIndia Staff -
Accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, actress Payal Ghosh stated, "I went to meet him and the next day when he took me to the other room, he opened his zip and tried to force his c**k (penis) inside my vagina by opening my Salwar Kameez.
Read more
Media

Devendra Fadnavis exposes how ABP Majha abruptly ended his interview, shares video of parallel recording he had arranged anticipating foul-play by the channel

OpIndia Staff -
Devendra Fadnavis had alleged that his interview was cut short midway while he was explaining centre's help to Maharashtra on GST credit
Read more
News Reports

Customer orders jhatka chicken, BigBasket sends parcel with both jhatka and halal labels, refunds money

OpIndia Staff -
BigBasket had earlier come under fire for selling discriminatory 'halal' only products. After severe backlash, BigBasket made 'jhatka' meat available on its website.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Richa Chadha to sue sexual assault survivor for naming her in allegations against Anurag Kashyap

OpIndia Staff -
Richa Chadha has taken to Twitter to affirm that she has initiated legal action against Payal Ghosh.
Read more
News Reports

Over 2,000 Salafist organisations active in Turkey, ready for civil war, says pro-Erdogan Islamist cult leader

OpIndia Staff -
About 4 years ago, Turkish police had reported that there were more than 20,000 active Salafi organisations in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Dawood’s financier and Pakistani national Altaf Khanani laundered 14-16 billion USD annually to fund terror and drug cartels: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Altaf Khanani was at an airport in Panama airport during a cover continental operation in 2015. He had been in the Miami prison till recently.
Read more
News Reports

‘Tablighi Jamaat spread Coronavirus infection among many, investigation into Maulana Saad underway,’ Govt tells Parliament

OpIndia Staff -
2361 people have been evacuated from Nizamuddin Headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat since the 29th of March.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

‘Will quit Twitter if anyone proves I called farmers as terrorists’: Kangana Ranaut hits out on ‘Champu sena’

OpIndia Staff -
Likening the ones spreading misinformation regarding the Bills to terrorists, Kangana Ranaut said that they are like the ones who spread similar misinformation during CAA.
Read more
Media

Why Arnab vs Ravish is like India vs China

Abhishek Banerjee -
I guess Ravish Kumar does allow people to disagree with him on air. To have that honor, you just have to be the Prime Minister of India.
Read more
News Reports

Governor expresses concerns over law and order situation in West Bengal, says anguished by DGP’s ‘two sentence response’

OpIndia Staff -
The West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar condemned the "ostrich stance" on law and order by the state police
Read more
News Reports

How Kolkata girl Tania Parveen turned to violent jihad to ‘find answers’

OpIndia Staff -
Tania Parveen was arrested on 20th March 2020. Several Pakistani SIM cards were found in her possession. She was reportedly traced through her social media.
Read more
Law

OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord file intervention application in SC in Sudarshan News case, ‘Saffron terror’, fake news demonising Hindus find mention

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord Foundation have filed an application seeking an audience with the Supreme Court in a matter of Sudarshan News and UPSC Jihad show
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots: Some rioters had checked the ownership of vehicles through e-Vaahan portal before setting them on fire

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police also used facial recognition software to analyse CCTV footage and identify as many as 2, 655 people.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
454,125FollowersFollow
16,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com