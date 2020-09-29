Tuesday, September 29, 2020
YouTuber Saahil Choudhary claims Mumbai Police ‘picked him up’ over his vlogs on Sushant Singh Rajput

The hashtag #ReleaseSaahilChoudhary started trending on Twitter on 29th September. Several netizens have asked Home Minister to intervene to ensure his release.

Saahil Choudhary
Youtuber Saahil Choudhary allegedly arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch (Image: Screengrab from Saahil's video)
YouTuber and model Saahil Choudhary, a vlogger from Haryana, was allegedly picked up by Mumbai Police on Monday. As per his now-deleted Instagram post, he wrote that Mumbai Police arrested him on 28th September without any notice or warrant for making videos on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He alleged if there is no post from him by evening, that means his game is “over.”

As per his post, three officers from Crime Branch came to pick him up, but only one accompanied him on the flight. “Don’t stop here and [I] have to make this sacrifice if we want to correct the system,” he added.

Since Rajput’s death, Choudhary made several videos on the case and blamed politicians and Bollywood celebrities for his death. A complaint was filed against him for making such videos. In one of his videos, he even alleged that Shiv Sena was behind Rajput’s death.

Reaction on Social media

The hashtag #ReleaseSaahilChoudhary started trending on Twitter on 29th September. Several netizens have asked Home Minister to intervene to ensure his release.

OpIndia could not independently verify Choudhary’s claims.

Saahil and MeToo movement

When the Me Too movement was at its peak in 2018, Saahil accused designers Sadan Pande and Rohit Verma of sexual harassment. He alleged that Pande asked him to remove his boxers at his flat in Shahpur Jat while Verma tried to kiss him forcibly. Both designers denied the allegations.

