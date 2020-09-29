YouTuber Saahil Choudhary claims Mumbai Police ‘picked him up’ over his vlogs on Sushant Singh Rajput

YouTuber and model Saahil Choudhary, a vlogger from Haryana, was allegedly picked up by Mumbai Police on Monday. As per his now-deleted Instagram post, he wrote that Mumbai Police arrested him on 28th September without any notice or warrant for making videos on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He alleged if there is no post from him by evening, that means his game is “over.”

As per his post, three officers from Crime Branch came to pick him up, but only one accompanied him on the flight. “Don’t stop here and [I] have to make this sacrifice if we want to correct the system,” he added.

Since Rajput’s death, Choudhary made several videos on the case and blamed politicians and Bollywood celebrities for his death. A complaint was filed against him for making such videos. In one of his videos, he even alleged that Shiv Sena was behind Rajput’s death.

Reaction on Social media

The hashtag #ReleaseSaahilChoudhary started trending on Twitter on 29th September. Several netizens have asked Home Minister to intervene to ensure his release.

Now I realized why Kangana compared Mumbai with POK😒.

Does Mumbai Police have any shame Left? #ReleaseSaahilChoudhary#SushantJusticeNow pic.twitter.com/uf29X0l8Ms — Archana Bhardwaj (@Archie_Bhardwaj) September 29, 2020

Waiting to know more… But we should all continue the social pressure and people in Mumbai should be on standby to go and find #SaahilChaudhary This is sooo messed up 😟😟 #FindSaahilChaudhary #ReleaseSaahilChoudhary https://t.co/U8KJSMcXAl — Varun Kapur (@varunkapurz) September 28, 2020

#SaahilChaudhary has been taken in some diff place.!

He was at Bandra Kurla Complex, Cyber Police Station along with his father.

His current location is unknown to family, Pls help @Dev_Fadnavis@narendramodi @AmitShah 🙏#ReleaseSaahilChoudhary pic.twitter.com/r3wFa7duH6 — Anurag Singh Rajput (@Anuragrajput30) September 29, 2020

OpIndia could not independently verify Choudhary’s claims.

Saahil and MeToo movement

When the Me Too movement was at its peak in 2018, Saahil accused designers Sadan Pande and Rohit Verma of sexual harassment. He alleged that Pande asked him to remove his boxers at his flat in Shahpur Jat while Verma tried to kiss him forcibly. Both designers denied the allegations.