Aditya Alva, the son of former Karnataka minister Late Jeevaraj Alva, has reportedly been absconding since September 4. Aditya Alva is named in the FIR in the Sandalwood drug case.

According to the reports, Alva, who is an accused in the drug case, has gone missing ever since the CCB launched a crackdown against the drug mafia in the state capital.

Two days back, the Bengaluru Crime Branch officials had carried out a raid on the farmhouse of Aditya Alva located near Hebbal lake. Aditya Alva is former Karnataka Minister Jeevaraj Alva’s son and actor Vivek Oberoi’s brother-in-law. The raids were carried out after police had suspected that Alva organised parties, where drugs were allegedly supplied.

Ravishankar, one of the prime accused in the Sandalwood drug case had informed the police that most of the drug parties were held at Aditya Alva’s farmhouse, which is located in Bengaluru. Ravishankar had also confessed to the use and consumption of drugs in these parties. According to Ravishankar, it is the same farmhouse where ecstasy pills were consumed.

The cops have now started searching the Bengaluru farmhouse of Aditya Alva in order to get some evidence. Furthermore, only limited people were invited to these drug parties.

Sandalwood drug case

Amidst the raging debate in the country over the issue of narcotic influence in the movie industry, a massive drug scandal was unearthed by the Bengaluru police recently.

In a major crackdown against drug peddlers in the state, the Bengaluru police ahs recently arrested some top actresses in the Kannada film industry over alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru have arrested Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in connection with a Sandalwood drug case. Many more actresses, musicians, are under the police scanner for their alleged links to the massive drug racket.

So far, the police have booked more than 15 people in connection with the Sandalwood drug mafia case. The police have already arrested nine accused including actor Ragini Dwivedi, her friend Ravishankar, realtor Rahul Shetty, actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and an event manager, Viren Khanna.

All the accused have been booked them under Sections 21, 21C, 27A, 27B, and 29B of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.