Thursday, September 17, 2020
Home News Reports Sandalwood drug case: Former minister's son Aditya Alva, accused of hosting drug parties, absconding
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Sandalwood drug case: Former minister’s son Aditya Alva, accused of hosting drug parties, absconding

Two days back, the Bengaluru Crime Branch officials had carried out a raid on the farmhouse of Aditya Alva located near Hebbal lake.

OpIndia Staff
Aditya Alva named in Sandalwood drug case, has gone absconding
Alva is the son of former Karnataka Minister late Jeevaraj Alva/ Image Source: TNM
138

Aditya Alva, the son of former Karnataka minister Late Jeevaraj Alva, has reportedly been absconding since September 4. Aditya Alva is named in the FIR in the Sandalwood drug case.

According to the reports, Alva, who is an accused in the drug case, has gone missing ever since the CCB launched a crackdown against the drug mafia in the state capital.

Two days back, the Bengaluru Crime Branch officials had carried out a raid on the farmhouse of Aditya Alva located near Hebbal lake. Aditya Alva is former Karnataka Minister Jeevaraj Alva’s son and actor Vivek Oberoi’s brother-in-law. The raids were carried out after police had suspected that Alva organised parties, where drugs were allegedly supplied.

Ravishankar, one of the prime accused in the Sandalwood drug case had informed the police that most of the drug parties were held at Aditya Alva’s farmhouse, which is located in Bengaluru. Ravishankar had also confessed to the use and consumption of drugs in these parties. According to Ravishankar, it is the same farmhouse where ecstasy pills were consumed.

- Advertisement -

The cops have now started searching the Bengaluru farmhouse of Aditya Alva in order to get some evidence. Furthermore, only limited people were invited to these drug parties.

Sandalwood drug case

Amidst the raging debate in the country over the issue of narcotic influence in the movie industry, a massive drug scandal was unearthed by the Bengaluru police recently.

In a major crackdown against drug peddlers in the state, the Bengaluru police ahs recently arrested some top actresses in the Kannada film industry over alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru have arrested Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in connection with a Sandalwood drug case. Many more actresses, musicians, are under the police scanner for their alleged links to the massive drug racket.

So far, the police have booked more than 15 people in connection with the Sandalwood drug mafia case. The police have already arrested nine accused including actor Ragini Dwivedi, her friend Ravishankar, realtor Rahul Shetty, actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and an event manager, Viren Khanna.

All the accused have been booked them under Sections 21, 21C, 27A, 27B, and 29B of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBengaluru drugs case, Kannada top actress, heroine drug case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Janeudhari Brahmin Rahul Gandhi’s party celebrates a man who advocated physical violence against Brahmins

OpIndia Staff -
The janeudhari Brahmin-Rahul Gandhi has himself in the past, heaped praises and glorified the rabid anti-Hindu Periyar
Read more
News Reports

Hindu RW needs to learn to speak “woke” in order to win globally

Abhishek Banerjee -
In the game of woke, we Hindus actually hold all possible cards. We are people of color. We come from an indigenous culture
Read more

Congress leader Badruddin Qureshi’s son accused of rape, forced conversion and torture of Hindu woman: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindu woman alleges that she was raped as a minor by ex-Congress MLA's son

Amul wishes PM Modi on behalf of 3.6 million farmers of Gujarat, wins Internet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amul shared a montage of various ads featuring PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Used the term UPSC Jihad because Zakat Foundation received funding from terror-linked organisations, Sudarshan TV tells SC

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the controversial show 'UPSC Jihad' is called so because it has come to his knowledge through sources that the funding for Zakat Foundation is done through organisations linked to terror activities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The leader who followed his Raj Dharma

Opinions Avni Sablok -
Taking a cue from ancient Indian traditions, PM Narendra Modi highlighted that every Indian should have access to good governance and positive results of development.

Recently Popular

News Reports

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

OpIndia Staff -
In ugly display of Brahmin hatred, the journalist went on to declare the Golden Retriever breed of dogs an upper caste.
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends Chinese scientist’s account days after she had asserted that Wuhan coronavirus was made in a lab

OpIndia Staff -
The suspension of Dr Yan's account took place after she had gained over 60,000 followers in less than 48 hours.
Read more
Entertainment

Drugs, casual sex and taboos: This podcast by film journalist reaffirms what Kangana Ranaut says on the film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Film journalist Renil Abraham spills the beans on the deep, dark world of Bollywood.
Read more
Social Media

Nutella says they are ‘not halal’, Muslim fans try and convince themselves that they are not haram, just not halal certified

OpIndia Staff -
Nutella USA, while responding to a question on Twitter clarified that their product is not halal.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Janeudhari Brahmin Rahul Gandhi’s party celebrates a man who advocated physical violence against Brahmins

OpIndia Staff -
The janeudhari Brahmin-Rahul Gandhi has himself in the past, heaped praises and glorified the rabid anti-Hindu Periyar
Read more
News Reports

Hindu RW needs to learn to speak “woke” in order to win globally

Abhishek Banerjee -
In the game of woke, we Hindus actually hold all possible cards. We are people of color. We come from an indigenous culture
Read more
News Reports

Sandalwood drug case: Former minister’s son Aditya Alva, accused of hosting drug parties, absconding

OpIndia Staff -
Alva, who is an accused in the drug case, has gone missing ever since the CCB launched a crackdown against the drug mafia in the state capital.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Badruddin Qureshi’s son accused of rape, forced conversion and torture of Hindu woman: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu woman alleges that she was raped as a minor by ex-Congress MLA's son
Read more
News Reports

Amul wishes PM Modi on behalf of 3.6 million farmers of Gujarat, wins Internet

OpIndia Staff -
Amul shared a montage of various ads featuring PM Modi on his 70th birthday
Read more
News Reports

Used the term UPSC Jihad because Zakat Foundation received funding from terror-linked organisations, Sudarshan TV tells SC

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the controversial show 'UPSC Jihad' is called so because it has come to his knowledge through sources that the funding for Zakat Foundation is done through organisations linked to terror activities.
Read more
Opinions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The leader who followed his Raj Dharma

Avni Sablok -
Taking a cue from ancient Indian traditions, PM Narendra Modi highlighted that every Indian should have access to good governance and positive results of development.
Read more
Crime

Tamil Nadu: Dalit BJP leader murdered while celebrating son’s birthday, nine arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The BJP youth wing leader was attacked at his home while he was celebrating his son's birthday.
Read more
News Reports

Illegal Pakistani immigrants a cause of worry for Greece, aggressive behaviour, harassment of female co-worker reported

OpIndia Staff -
The incident started after a Greek girl was harassed by a Pakistani illegal immigrant at her workplace, as per reports.
Read more
Political History of India

Narendra Modi and the ‘lucky’ Rajkot (west) seat which paved his journey from RSS pracharak to Prime Minister of India

OpIndia Staff -
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a look back at his electoral journey.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
452,755FollowersFollow
15,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com