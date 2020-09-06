Sunday, September 6, 2020
Home News Reports Gauri Lankesh's brother and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh names over a dozen top actors, models...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Gauri Lankesh’s brother and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh names over a dozen top actors, models in Kannada film industry drug scandal. Read details

Soon after NCB officials busted the drug racket in Bengaluru, popular Kannada director Indrajit Lankesh had made a shocking disclosure regarding the involvement of certain top actors in the drug menace.

OpIndia Staff
Gauri Lankesh's brother and Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh (left), Ragini Dwivedi (right)
8

Amidst the raging debate in the country over the issue of narcotic influence in the movie industry, a massive drug scandal has erupted in Karnataka after a top actress in the Kannada film industry was arrested by police officials last week over her alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

A drug scandal is being unearthed by the Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru, which has now led to the arrest of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi. Many more actresses, musicians, are under the police scanner, who have been indirectly linked to the massive drug racket.

The drug scandal surfaced after the arrest of three individuals M Anoop, Anikha D, and R Ravindra. The Narcotics Bureau of India had busted a drug racket in the city of Bengaluru. The arrests of three drug peddlers had revealed that some prominent musicians, top actors, and children of VIPs had also involved in the drug racket.

Indrajit Lankesh makes shocking disclosure regarding Sandalwood drug racket

Soon after NCB officials busted the drug racket in Bengaluru, popular Kannada director Indrajit Lankesh had made a shocking disclosure regarding the involvement of certain top actors in the drug menace. He had alleged the names of two new actresses had surfaced during an investigation, but they did not question them due to the supposed political connection. Indrajit Lankesh is journalist Gauri Lankesh’s brother who was shot dead outside her residence three years back.

- Advertisement -

Lankesh had even said that he would be sharing all the information with the police, provided he is given adequate security. The veteran filmmaker had alleged that there is a link between the drug industry and the sandalwood and some actresses consume banned substances at parties and also carried them in their vanity sets during the shoot.

Celebrity manager Prashanth Sambaragi, who is more vocal about drug mafia in Sandalwood, had also alleged that the drug racket in Sandalwood had also connections with Karnataka political circles as well as Bollywood.

Interestingly, Sambaragi also mentioned the involvement of a drug peddler named Imtiyaz Khatri in the Sandalwood drug case. Khatri is currently under the lens of CBI for allegedly supplying drugs to deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sambaragi had alleged that Imtiyaz had hosted his birthday party in 2017, where Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan had attended. At that party, according to Sambaragi, a Karnataka MLA and his son were also present. The MLA was earlier with JD(S) and later joined Congress and won again. Many Sandalwood actors also attended the party, Sambaragi had revealed.

On Saturday, Indrajit Lankesh also gave a statement to the CCB and presented circumstantial evidence like videos, account numbers, or phone numbers of the people who have involvement in the drug racket.

CCB arrests Ragini Dwivedi, her boyfriend

The CCB then began a detailed investigation into the drug racket in the Sandalwood. Last Thursday, the CCB first arrested a second division clerk (SDC) with Regional Transport Office identified as K Ravishankar in connection with the case. As police officials enquired about his involvement in the drug case, he disclosed information about Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi prompting the CCB officials to issue a notice to her asking her to join the investigation.

After the initial investigation, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru on Friday arrested actor Ragini Dwivedi and also carried out a raid at her residence in connection with her involvement in the Sandalwood drug racket. A team of CCB sleuths, including women officials, had reached Dwivedi’s residence and had recovered important materials from her house.

Other actress names crop up during investigation

Reportedly, the name of Ragini came up after a Goa-based drug peddler Ahmed had confessed that he had supplied drugs to Ravi Shankar. Ragini and Ravi Shankar were reportedly in a relationship, which put the actress under the scanner.

During the interrogation, Ravi Shankar had named another person named Rahul, who runs a Casino in Sri Lanka and another relative Karthik Raj.

Interestingly, Rahul’s girlfriend is Sanjana Galrani, whose name has also come up in the ongoing drug case. Karthik Raj, another accused also shares a good equation with another actress Sharmila Mandre. In April this year, Mandre had also involved in a controversy after she had met with a car crash allegedly due to reckless driving on the streets of Bengaluru.

The CCB has now launched an intensified investigation in the drug smuggling case after the names of top influential actresses surfaced in the case. In the days to come, CCB is likely to summon more actors, artists, and models to question them in relation to the drug racket case.

Meanwhile, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have now booked 12 people in connection with the Sandalwood drug mafia case. The police have already arrested actor Ragini Dwivedi, her friend Ravishankar, realtor Rahul Shetty and an event manager, Viren Khanna. All the accused have been booked them under Sections 21, 21C, 27A, 27B, and 29B of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSandalwood drug scandal, kannada film industry drug scandal case, ragini dwivedi arrest,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Gauri Lankesh’s brother and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh names over a dozen top actors, models in Kannada film industry drug scandal. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A drug scandal is being unearthed by the Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru, which has now led to the arrest of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi. Many more actress, musicians, are under the police scanner, who have been indirectly linked to the massive drug racket.
Read more
News Reports

ICMR allows ‘testing on-demand’, issues new advisory on Coronavirus testing. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Doing away with the previous advisory that only 'symptomatic' patients and contacts of infected individuals can get tested, ICMR, in a welcome move, has made testing open for all
Read more

Pakistani documents certify Hizbul chief Salahuddin as a bonafide ISI official: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The revelation holds significance in light of the September review of Pakistan by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). India is making a strong case against the Islamic Republic for executing terror attacks in the country.

Salman Khan fan MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actor wife Priyadarshini

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Anubhav Mohanty, BJD MP from Kendrapara, who bloats his fandom for Salman Khan, has been slapped with domestic violence case by his Ollywood actor wife Barsha Priyadarshini in the SDJM court in Cuttak.

A month after Air India pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash, his wife gave birth to a baby boy

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Wife of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash gave birth to baby boy.

Maharashtra in a mess as state records highest ever coronavirus cases contributing almost 25% to total new cases

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra has now reported a record number of coronavirus cases for four consecutive days. The state now contributes almost 25 percent to total fresh coronavirus cases in the country.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport.
Read more
Media

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Read more
News Reports

‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has such a large population to look after he is after a mere doctor like him.
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Archbishop, who criticised CAA, now accused of a multi-million dollar scam: Read the full details

Dibakar Dutta -
Former Karnataka High Court Judge Michael F Saldanha had accused Peter Machado and Bishop of Mysuru, K A William, of 'criminally misappropriating' ₹49.5 crores collected for Coorg Disaster Relief work in 2018.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Gauri Lankesh’s brother and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh names over a dozen top actors, models in Kannada film industry drug scandal. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A drug scandal is being unearthed by the Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru, which has now led to the arrest of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi. Many more actress, musicians, are under the police scanner, who have been indirectly linked to the massive drug racket.
Read more
News Reports

ICMR allows ‘testing on-demand’, issues new advisory on Coronavirus testing. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Doing away with the previous advisory that only 'symptomatic' patients and contacts of infected individuals can get tested, ICMR, in a welcome move, has made testing open for all
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani documents certify Hizbul chief Salahuddin as a bonafide ISI official: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The revelation holds significance in light of the September review of Pakistan by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). India is making a strong case against the Islamic Republic for executing terror attacks in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Salman Khan fan MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actor wife Priyadarshini

OpIndia Staff -
Anubhav Mohanty, BJD MP from Kendrapara, who bloats his fandom for Salman Khan, has been slapped with domestic violence case by his Ollywood actor wife Barsha Priyadarshini in the SDJM court in Cuttak.
Read more
News Reports

A month after Air India pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash, his wife gave birth to a baby boy

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash gave birth to baby boy.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra in a mess as state records highest ever coronavirus cases contributing almost 25% to total new cases

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra has now reported a record number of coronavirus cases for four consecutive days. The state now contributes almost 25 percent to total fresh coronavirus cases in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Producer Guild of India issues open letter, says Sushant’s death being used as a ‘tool’ to defame the film industry

OpIndia Staff -
The Producer Guild of India said that the slandering must stop as it is painting the film industry as a terrible place
Read more
News Reports

Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times uses Congress rants to target India’s moves in Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state-affiliated mouthpiece Global Times claims that Modi government is facing a severe pressure from the Congress party
Read more
Politics

Congress ties up with AIUDF for 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, rift within party grows, BJP calls it ‘conspiracy’ to harm the state

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party is set for an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the Assembly Elections in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Railway recruitment examinations for 3 categories to be conducted from December 15

OpIndia Staff -
The decision to conduct Railway Recruitment exams has been taken considering the successful conduct of the NEET-JEE examinations
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
445,388FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com