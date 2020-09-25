Friday, September 25, 2020
Nashe main kaun nahi hai, mujhe batao zara? Sanjay Raut pulls an Amitabh Bachchan in an attempt to shield Bollywood: Read what he said

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be appearing before the NCB on September 26. Along with Deepika, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have also been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drug mafia case.

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (L) and Baby Penguin (R)
Controversial Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday attempted to defend Bollywood actors who are being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau over their alleged involvement in the Bollywood drug case.

Attacking the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for investigating the Bollywood drug case, Sanjay Raut almost mirrored a song in a movie featuring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan by asking who does not have any addictions. Raut went on to claim that some people have an addiction to money and some have for others.

Defending the actions of Bollywood actors, who have been exposed in the ongoing drug case investigations, the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha leader said that it is the job of Narcotics Control Bureau to prevent drug smuggling. Raut, protesting against the NCB summons to various accused, said that the NCB was calling one person after the other instead of preventing drug smuggling.

“In which field, there is no addiction? Some have an addiction to money, some have other addictions,” said Raut while questioning the summons of NCB to Bollywood actors.

Deepika Padukone to appear before NCB on Saturday

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be appearing before the NCB on September 26. Along with Deepika, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have also been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drug mafia case.

On Friday, actor Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash were also summoned. 

The NCB officials on Friday recorded statements of fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Shruti Modi, the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput in connection with the drugs case.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging a drug mafia in the Bollywood. The NCB had launched a probe after recovering various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

Shiv Sena has been rather actively trying to shield Bollywood after several A-Listers are now being summoned by the Narcotics Bureau. With this statement of Sanjay Raut, which comes a day before Deepika Padukone is set to be interrogated, one recalls a character played by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan in the 1984-movie “Sharaabi’, and the legendary words from a song – “Nashe main kaun nahi hai, mujhe batao zara?”.

Team OpIndia dedicates this song to Sanjay Raut… till he comes up with his next pearl of wisdom.

