On 16th September, a special CBI court has set 30th September to be the date for pronouncing judgment in the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya. Judge SK Yadav has directed all accused, including Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, and others in the case to be present in the court on the said date.

The disputed structure is referred to as Babri Masjid by some people.

Supreme Court had asked special judge to complete proceedings

In July 2019, the Supreme Court had given nine months to deliver the verdict, which was supposed to end in April 2020. On 8th May 2020, the apex court gave a further extension o the court and said that the judgment should be delivered by 31st August 2020. The court had asked special judge SK Yadav to ensure that the judgment is passed within the prescribed time frame.

An extension of a month was further provided by the Supreme Court asking the special judge to complete the proceedings by 30th September after the special judge asked the apex court to give more time to deliver judgment in the politically sensitive case.

Advani recorded his statement in front of the Special CBI court on 24th July via video conferencing. Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti appeared in person to record the statement. The court recorded statements of 32 accused under CrPC Section 313 of the Indian Penal Code.

The demolition of the disputed structure

The disputed structure standing at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya was demolished by Karsevaks in December 1992. In November 2019, the Supreme Court of India passed the judgment favoring Ram Lalla Virajman and allowed the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. The Supreme Court also asked the government of India to form a trust to manage the construction of the temple. The government of Uttar Pradesh was instructed to allocate an alternate site of 5 acres to the Muslims for the construction of a Mosque. On 5th August Bhoomi Pujan was done in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.