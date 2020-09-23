Wednesday, September 23, 2020
KWAN representative told me that I need to attend Karan Johar Parties to make a comeback to movies: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

The actress expressed concern over how the young actors are guided to do certain things for making a career in Bollywood.

OpIndia Staff
Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorth, Courtesy: thefearlessindian
Actress and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi while speaking about the drug abuse in Bollywood on India Today said that she was told by a KWAN representative that all she needed to make a come back into films was to show up in the parties organised by filmmaker Karan Johar.

“As I was talking to the book agent, this lady who also handles acting, she said that Ma’am why aren’t you acting and so I said my daughter is too small, we will see. She said no ma’am it’s easy and you just have to do a few things to come back into the limelight because you are too silent. One of the main things is that you need to be seen at Karan Johar’s parties”, told Krishnamoorthi.

The actress said that she was shocked at the suggestion as she is already a senior actress. Krishnamoorthi expressed concerns over the manner in which young actors might be guided in a similar way to do certain things in order to progress which might also include consuming drugs.

She added that the “women” whose names are coming up in the investigation are soft targets and that there must be some “men” behind them. Speaking on the silence of some of the Bollywood biggies on the alleged drug syndicate in the film industry, she said that “Bollywood is largely silent on most things except when it becomes a I-scratch-your-back-and-you-scratch-mine-scenario” and that “even a social conscience which you see very often is agenda driven”.

KWAN Agency Under Scanner

A lot of things have been and expected to be unearthed as the investigation in the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput is progressing. The names of many bigwigs of Bollywood have been exposed in the ongoing probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the alleged drug cartel in the industry. Yesterday, the NCB had issued summons to KWAN Agency CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar and Jaya Saha. Saha had led the NCB to actress Deepika Padukone’s links during her interrogation earlier. The central agency had also summoned Karishma Prakash who works with KAWN and whose chats with Deepika Padukone were recently accessed by the agency.

The NCB today issued to summons to actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and two others.

