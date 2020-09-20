In an affidavit Sudarshan News submitted in the Supreme Court on Sunday, the channel said it would strictly comply with the laws while broadcasting the remaining episodes of the “UPSC Jihad” programme on its “Bindas Bol” show. It also stated that it would follow the Programme Code as prescribed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The affidavit was submitted on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Along with that, Sudarshan News also mentioned programs aired by NDTV on ‘Hindu Terror’. The channel pointed out how NDTV had used the imagery of Hindu saints in their programs, perhaps referring to the Supreme Court objecting to use of images of Muslims on the Sudarshan News program.

Sudarshan TV mentions NDTV’s program on ‘Hindu Terror’

NDTV broadcasted two programs on ‘Hindu Terror’ in 2008 and 2010. Sudarshan News cited those programs in the affidavit and said they went unnoticed by the authorities and the Supreme Court. The affidavit had the links to the two programs and raised objections on how the channel showed the Hindu symbols and saints in the stories. Barkha Dutt hosted both the programs.

The affidavit said, “The deponent was shocked and pained when on 17.09.2008 NDTV had broadcast a program anchored by Ms. Barkha Dutt titled as ‘Hindu Terror: Myth or fact?’ In this program, just adjacent to the program caption, a Hindu Saint was shown with ‘Tilak’ and ‘Chillam’ and also a ‘Trishul’ one of [the] most sacred symbols for Hindus and associated with [the] most revered deity of the Hindus, Lord Shiva.”

The affidavit further mentioned another program that NDTV had broadcasted on August 26, 2010. The program hosted by Barkha Dutt was titled as “Is ‘Saffron Terror’ real?”. Sudarshan News informed that a Hindu cultural gathering was shown in Saffron colour clothes in the said NDTV program.

The mention of the NDTV’s programs is important as the Supreme Court had objected to the usage of green t-shirt, skull cap, and a beard to depict Muslims in the previous hearing. The court said that the channel is trying to stereotype an entire community. The court also objected to the use of flames in the background of Muslim characters while showing stats or infographics. The bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud had questioned Chavhanke about the changes he was going to make sure the depiction does not attack one particular community.

Aspirants from all communities are welcomed

In its affidavit, the channel again mentioned that it is not against any community. The channel does not oppose the entry of any deserving candidate from any community in the civil services. The court had issued an injunction order and barred the channel from broadcasting the remaining episodes till the hearing concludes. Chavhanke, in his affidavit, requested the court to allow them to air the remaining episodes on his assurance to comply with all the norms. The hearing in the case will continue on 21st September, Monday.