Friday, September 4, 2020
Showik, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, to be arrested, had confessed to procuring drugs on the instructions of his sister

Showik, who was being grilled by the NCB since morning, during his interrogation, has basically named Rhea Chakraborty saying ‘he procured drugs for his sister’.

OpIndia Staff
Showik-Rhea Chakraborty
Brother Showik names Rhea Chakroborty during interrogation (courtesy: The Federal)
4

The Narcotics Bureau has announced that Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda will be arrested in two hours and formal process for their arrest has been initiated.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty might be in for big trouble as well, after her brother, Showik, who was detained today by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to probe the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has allegedly confessed of procuring the drugs on the instructions of his sister. Showik, who was being grilled by the NCB since morning, during his interrogation, has basically named Rhea saying ‘he procured drugs for her’.

Moreover, as per NCB sources, he also claimed that Rhea had allegedly asked him and Sushant’s ex-house manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs. He added that he was allegedly in contact with several other drug peddlers.

NCB sources also say that ‘they will quiz Showik further in this case’.

NCB raids Rhea Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda’s house

Earlier in the day, a five-member team of NCB raided Rhea’s house. According to reports, the NCB team also searched Rhea’s car, phone, and laptop. The raid was conducted a day after the Mumbai court sent alleged drug peddler Zaid Vilatra to seven-day custody of the NCB. Zaid had confessed that he used to deal with Showik regarding the buying and selling of drugs.

On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda was also detained and taken to the NCB office for interrogation after the team searched his house for over two hours. 

Sources at the NCB revealed that Showik allegedly met drug peddler Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra to gain access to drugs. Parihar was already in contact with another drug peddler named Sohail – who allegedly supplied Showik and Rhea marijuana. Rhea has already been issued a notice in the NCB case and is likely to be summoned. 

NCB detains two drug peddlers

Yesterday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had detained the two men for selling marijuana in the Andheri area in Mumbai.

WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty leads to two drug suppliers

The drug angle in the case had emerged after WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with her acquaintances were recovered by the ED where they were seen discussion about the purchase of drugs. A series of WhatsApp messages which was allegedly sent from Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone revealed Rhea’s occasional use of drugs like MDMA, marijuana, etc. The chats were deleted and have been retrieved during the investigation by ED. The messages also contained communications with a drug dealer named Gaurav.

After recovery of the messages, ED had informed the same to the NCB, after which NCB had registered a case in the matter and started a probe.

The ED is probing the money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case while the CBI, which is probing the main death case, is expected to probe the connection of drug dealers with the film industry in Mumbai.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

