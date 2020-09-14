Monday, September 14, 2020
Leftist activists including Teesta Setalvad privately agree that PFI and SDPI are radicalising Muslim youth: Here are the details

Leftist activists such as Teesta Setalvad and those associated with Swaraj Abhiyan acknowledge in private that organisations such as PFI and SDPI radicalise the Muslim youth of the country.

OpIndia Staff
Teesta Setalvad agrees SDPI and PFI are dangerous
Image Credit: PTI
Leftist activists such as Teesta Setalvad and those associated with Swaraj Abhiyan acknowledge in private that organisations such as PFI and SDPI radicalise the Muslim youth of the country, Times Now has reported. In a tape accessed by the news channel, Zia Nomani, an activist associated with Swaraj Abhiyan, is heard pleading with Setalvad to raise the threat posed by the radical Islamic organisations.

In the tape accessed by Times Now, Zia Nomani tells Teesta Setalvad, “I am very sure you all must be very concerned about what is happening in Bengaluru and the narrative that is being set nationally because of the unfortunate incidents.” He continues, “When we talk about fighting the RSS and if we don’t fight right wing coming from the community of Muslims, we don’t have the moral authority to fight them. And neither will the border liners and the seculars who are not Muslims or Dalits will come in our fight.”

“Because it is hypocrisy if we don’t fight organisations like SDPI and PFI. Now we might have differences and we might debate on whether such organisations should be banned or not but they should definitely be prosecuted for the radicalisation of youth. Zia Nomani also says that SDPI and PFI are willing to use violence to achieve their ideological objectives and emphasises the need to counter them.

Teesta Setalvad responded saying, “Wherever there is such a tendency developing in the Muslim community, strong statements are not made against it and that is wrong… I will only say this much for now that SDPI and PFI remain problematic for people like us and our organisations like Communalism Combat, Sabrang India. We have taken a public stand on not to share a public platform with them.” Both of them appear to agree in private that SDPI and PFI are legitimate threats.

The PFI has a history of committing violence to further the cause of Radical Islam. Their members have come under the scanner on several cases of violence. During the investigation into the Delhi Riots and the violence across the country in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the role of PFI has been suspected and numerous members of the PFI have been arrested for their involvement in the riots. However, Leftist organisations have been far too hesitant in opposing them in public although they appear to concede in private that these are dangerous organisations.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

