Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Cops investigate the role of PFI and student activists

The Delhi Police is probing the role of a radical Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) and ‘student activists’ associated with Pinjra Tod and All India Students’ Association (AISA) for their role in the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots, reported The Indian Express.

As per sources, the cops are investigating the Whatsapp chats, speeches, and funding allegedly received from PFI and abroad by the 9 people arrested in connection to the case. According to the Delhi police, the 9 accused had asked local leaders to mobilise women and children and also discussed “arrangements for protests.” A police source emphasised, “There is a common thread connecting them.”

In a tweet on Monday, the Delhi Police has stressed its sincerity and impartiality while investigative the cases related to the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots. They have further clarified that the arrests of the 9 people were made on the basis of scientific, technical and forensic evidence. The cops also assured that justice would be rendered to the innocent victims, despite the motivated malicious campaign by “vested interests.”

‘Student activists’ booked under UAPA

Earlier, JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. Two other leaders from the Jamia Coordination Committee, Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar, were booked under the same Act. The two are now in judicial custody after they were arrested last week. The Police have claimed in the FIR that the communal violence was a “premeditated conspiracy” by Khalid and others.

The ‘activists’ have also been booked on charges of sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and rioting. The FIR says that Umar Khalid had delivered provocative speeches at two different locations and appealed to citizens to hit the streets and block roads during the visit by US President Donald Trump to spread propaganda at the international level about minorities being attacked in India. The FIR also claimed that in this conspiracy, firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles and stones were collected at numerous homes.