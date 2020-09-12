Saturday, September 12, 2020
West Bengal Congress holds rally in support of “Bengal’s daughter” Rhea Chakraborty in Kolkata, calls her arrest a ‘political conspiracy’

The rally was taken out from the Congress office allegedly on the instructions of the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also the current president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee

OpIndia Staff
The Congress party, which has been dealing with an existential crisis in the state of West Bengal, decided to use accused Rhea Chakraborty as a tool to score political brownie points. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of Congress workers hit the streets of West Bengal’s Kolkata on Saturday seeking justice for the actor, calling her ‘daughter of Bengal’. Rhea is currently lodged in Byculla jail after the Narcotics Control Bureau found credible evidence of her involvement in the drug cartel.

The rally was taken out from the Congress office allegedly on the instructions of the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also the current president of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee. Though he himself was not present during the rally it is being reported that he was the one who had given a call to the party workers to take out the rally.

The Congress workers chanted slogans in support of Rhea Chakraborty in the rally. They also carried banners and placards claiming that the arrest of Rhea was a part of political conspiracy.

Congress invoke the ‘religion card’ to score political points

It is pertinent to note here, that Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after taking over as PCC president in Kolkata had described Rhea Chakraborty as a ‘Bengali Brahmin lady’ and called her arrest over drug charges “ludicrous”.

Probably in his desperate attempt to woo the state electorate ahead of the upcoming 2021 West Bengal state elections, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was seen skillfully invoking his party’s one of the oldest and most peddled ‘religion and caste-based’ narrative. Quickly clinching on to the part Bengali lineage of Sushant’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, the Congress MP on Wednesday Tweeted: “Rhea’s father is a former military officer who served the nation. Rhea is a Bengali Brahmin lady; justice to actor Sushant Singh Rajput should not be interpreted as justice to a Bihari. The father of Rhea is also entitled to demand justice for his kids, trial by media is an ominous portent for our judicial system. Justice for all is one of the basic tenets of our Constitution.”

Rhea Chakraborty to remain in Byculla jail after her bail plea gets rejected

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, was denied bail today by a Mumbai court. The bail requests of her brother Showik Chakraborty and four other accused were also rejected.

Rhea Chakraborty, in judicial custody till September 22, will stay in Byculla jail at least Tuesday, the earliest she can appeal to the High Court after the written order is released on Monday.

