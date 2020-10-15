Thursday, October 15, 2020
Home Crime Advocate Vibhor Anand arrested by Mumbai police a day after making allegations in Sushant...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Advocate Vibhor Anand arrested by Mumbai police a day after making allegations in Sushant Sigh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

It is speculated that Vibhor Anand has been arrested by Mumbai police for violating a court order and naming Arbaaz Khan in regard to the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

OpIndia Staff
527

Advocate Vibhor Anand, who has been fighting for justice in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has been arrested by Mumbai Police. According to his supporters on social media reports, Vibhor Anand was arrested by Mumbai Police cyber cell today in the afternoon in Delhi, and he is being taken to Mumbai on a flight at 8 PM.

In the afternoon today, Vibhor had tweeted that Mumbai police had reached his residence to arrest him.

Under which charges he has been arrested is not clear yet. Reportedly, he will be in the custody of the cyber cell at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Last month, a Mumbai civil court had restrained Vibhor Anand and some other from dragging the name of actor Arbaaz Khan in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. This was done after the actor had filed a defamation suit for dragging his name in the case. Along with that, he had also sought to restrain them from posting or publishing any comment against him in this regard.

But despite this order, Vibhor had again named Arbaaz Khan yesterday in connection to the case. In a YouTube live session, he claimed that on 7th June, Disha Salian was brought into a party organised by Ekta Kapoor at a farmhouse at Juhu. He alleged that Arbaaz Khan, Showik Chakraborty, Aaditya Thackeray and others were present at the party.

Along with this, he had made several other shocking allegations, which we are not reproducing here as they are not verifiable and there is a court order prohibiting naming Khan in connection with the case.

Therefore, it is being speculated that Vibhor Anand has been arrested by Mumbai police for violating the court order and naming Arbaaz Khan in regard to the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. He also named Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, which could be another reason.

It is notable that Vibhor Anand has been accused of making allegations based on unverified information in the past. Moreover, he has been accused of financial fraud by many people.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Self-proclaimed ‘fact-checker’ thinks penalising communally sensitive fake news is a ‘misplaced priority’ simply because the channel that peddled it is NDTV

OpIndia Staff -
A prime example of just how delusional and bereft of morality the Left is was displayed today by Pratik Sinha, a self-proclaimed fact-checker and co-founder of AltNews.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter locks Indian journalist’s account for sharing screenshots of NY Post article against Joe Biden that it did not want to be shared

OpIndia Staff -
The NY Post article that had shared details of Joe Biden's meeting with a top Burisma official was censored by Facebook and Twitter.
Read more

Those who brought us Kerala model of health have now come up with Bangladesh model of economy: How they are wrong, so, so wrong

Economy and Finance Abhishek Banerjee -
Doesn’t it also predict that India will see a GDP growth of 8.8% next year, making us the world’s fastest growing economy and India will easily pull ahead of Bangladesh in per capita GDP next year?

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

Media OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.

Here is how even before Rahul Gandhi says something silly, he has already managed to spread fake news

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This morning, when he woke up in the night, Rahul Gandhi achieved a geopolitical breakthrough. He glued the 2 Koreas into one.

Indian Express mentions Dalit identity of accused Congress leader, but not of Muslim in-laws who drove the Hindu woman to self-immolate

Media Editorial Desk -
In a horrifying incident, on the 13th of October 2020, a woman self-immolated in front of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. She has now reportedly succumbed to her injuries.

Recently Popular

News Reports

A day after Tanishq ad controversy, Titan stock prices drop by 2.58 per cent

OpIndia Staff -
Titan, which owns the Tanishq jewellery brand, did not fare too well at the stock market on Tuesday.
Read more
Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
Media

AajTak anchor questioned on Social Media for sending a WhatsApp message full of praise to herself, journalist says message real

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy Editor and Anchor at AajTak, Chitra Tripathi, sent a message to herself on WhatsApp praising herself for her work.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Home Minister orders ‘strict action’ against NDTV for fake news about attack on Tanishq showroom, directs to register a case

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV had today published a fake news claiming a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham, Kutch, was under attack by an angry mob
Read more
News Reports

After ‘love jihad’ ad, Tanishq faces allegations of selling jewellery not approved by BIS

OpIndia Staff -
Tanishq provides a certificate of authentication by Titan with their products, their name is not in the BIS accredited jewelers list
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Advocate Vibhor Anand arrested by Mumbai police a day after making allegations in Sushant Sigh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

OpIndia Staff -
Despite court order prohibiting it, Vibhor Anand had named actor Arbaaz khan in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

CBI refutes media reports that no foul play found in Sushant Singh Rajput death case and going to file a closure report, says it...

OpIndia Staff -
CBI said that the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death was still on and reports of filing closure report in the probe are fake
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: A day after OTV published a report questioning CM Naveen Patnaik’s aerial survey of flood, channel’s senior journalist allegedly detained by police

OpIndia Staff -
OTV had published a report based on RTI reply which said the CM's aerial survey of floods in the state took only 19 minutes
Read more
News Reports

‘We don’t know if it is possible but we are issuing notice’: Supreme Court accepts petition seeking regulation of OTT content

OpIndia Staff -
"We don't know if it is possible but we are issuing notice." CJI said on censoring OTT content.
Read more
News Reports

Jack refuses to acknowledge that twitter shadowbans on the basis of ideology right after admitting how it banned anti-Biden report

OpIndia Staff -
An NY Post investigative report exposing link between Joe Biden and Ukraine has been banned by Twitter, preventing users from sharing it
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Hathras case, victim’s family seeks CRPF protection and shifting of the case to Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Indira Jaising asked the Supreme court to transfer the trial in the Hathras case from Allahabad to Delhi
Read more
Media

Self-proclaimed ‘fact-checker’ thinks penalising communally sensitive fake news is a ‘misplaced priority’ simply because the channel that peddled it is NDTV

OpIndia Staff -
A prime example of just how delusional and bereft of morality the Left is was displayed today by Pratik Sinha, a self-proclaimed fact-checker and co-founder of AltNews.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter locks Indian journalist’s account for sharing screenshots of NY Post article against Joe Biden that it did not want to be shared

OpIndia Staff -
The NY Post article that had shared details of Joe Biden's meeting with a top Burisma official was censored by Facebook and Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gives befitting reply to an ‘Islamic Scholar’ on shutting down state-run madrassas

OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma asked Rehman to cite any statement of Sardar Patel where he said that state should run madrassas
Read more
News Reports

Journo with Independent shares fake, photoshopped tweet to defame columnist Shefali Vaidya, brazens it out even after being caught

OpIndia Staff -
Stuti Mishra shared fake tweet of Shefali Vaidya to imply that those calling to boycott Tanishq can’t afford products of the company
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
463,073FollowersFollow
18,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com