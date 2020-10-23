A war of words erupted on Twitter between the former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis and Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi after the latter posted a tweet informing about the imminent shifting of 50,000 accounts of Mumbai Police personnel from Axis Bank.

The former Congress spokesperson, who changed her party loyalties to switch to Shiv Sena, defended the decision claiming the move was much needed as Axis Bank was arbitrarily chosen and the state government employees’ salary accounts were shifted overnight.

However, this did not sit well with Amruta Fadnavis, who is a senior executive of Axis Bank. Responding to Ms Chaturvedi, Amruta posted a tweet criticising the move and called the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP a “dal badlu” who would not understand honesty and hard work. She also added that the accounts were acquired in 2005-basis technology and services. She also reminded that at that Axis bank was UTI bank, a PSU.

“Axis Bank is not my family Bank-it’s third-largest listed private sector bank and I’m an employee who has worked for the same bank for 18 years! How will an opportunistic दल बदलू understand this honesty & hard work! These accounts were acquired in 2005-basis technology & services,” Fadnavis tweeted.

To this Ms Chaturvedi responded claiming if it was not her family bank, why is the decision of shifting Mumbai Police’s accounts hurting her. She also took a dig at Amruta Fadnavis, saying regarding the “dal badlu” remark, Eknath Khadse will be best to respond to her. Khadse had recently left the BJP to join the NCP.

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HDFC Bank, transferring the salary accounts of around 50,000 of its personnel from Axis Bank. This move has widespread criticism from social media users, asking why the accounts are being shifted to a private bank and not a PSU bank.

Maha Vikas Aghadi government is shifting the bank accounts to target me and Devendra Fadnavis: Amruta Fadnavis

Though the police claim that the accounts were shifted over better facilities and on merits, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had already hinted at shifting the bank accounts following the criticism of the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Axis Bank’s vice president–corporate head (west India). Amruta Fadnavis had then alleged that by shifting the bank accounts, the Maharashtra government was targeting her and her husband Devendra Fadnavis.

Since last year, Amruta has been a trenchant critic of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government on a variety of issues, most notably the government’s hypocrisy around the Aarey Car shed for the metro project. Fadnavis, who is a vice president and corporate head (west India) at Axis Bank, had also claimed that the Axis Bank accounts of the employees were bagged during the Congress-NCP regime in 2005 and the decision was taken on the grounds of superior technology and services provided by the bank.

“The accounts were bagged by Axis bank much before I married Devendra.. during the tenure of the Congress-NCP regime. Private banks are also Indian banks and provide superior technological services. The government should think rationally. By doing this (shifting the accounts), they (the government) are trying to target Devendra and me,” Fadnavis had said in December 2019.