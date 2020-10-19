A video has gone viral on social media where anti-Trump Antifa protesters could be seen eating a heart symbolic of the President while chanting ‘Kali Maa’, in what appears to be a reference to Goddess Kali. The Antifa protesters burnt a US flag and appeared to be in a frenzy while they participated in what appears to be a bewildering ritual.

Antifa burn the US flag and eat a heart symbolic of the President during an anti-democrat violence protest in #Boston #Massachusetts on 10.18.2020 pic.twitter.com/eLdOW8YNyg — Al The Great (@realAlTheGreat) October 18, 2020

The demonstration occurred in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday. In the video that has gone viral, Antifa protesters can be heard chanting ‘Kali Maa’ at the top of their lungs in derision, shouting ‘F*** Trump’ and other obscenities. One of the individuals involved in the protest appears to be one Rod Webber.

In another video of the same incident, one of them says that they will be performing a ritual to ‘purge’ the United States. One of them poses as Donald Trump standing as ‘human sacrifice’ whose heart is then symbolically ripped out by another protester. A protester also yells, “I am on fire!”

Super Happy Fun America and the burning of the trump effigy#bootlickers#fucktrump pic.twitter.com/Jaf3Q1tjZP — Rod Webber (@RodWebber) October 18, 2020

The whole incident appears to be a remarkable demonstration of Hinduphobia and the individuals here do not come across as people with control of their mental faculties. They are clearly using Goddess Kali to justify their own antisocial behaviour. In the process, they are insulting the faith and religious sentiments of Hindus with impunity.

The spectacle further demonstrates that they are utterly ignorant and have no knowledge of Goddess Kali but are merely using her divinity as a prop to cover their own inadequacies. Antifa has been engaging in such antisocial behaviour for months now with rioting and looting across cities in USA while Democrats continue their silence over the chaos they have unleashed.