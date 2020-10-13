Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Home Government and Policy Atmanirbhar Bharat is a journey for not only the Government but also for the...
Government and PolicyOpinions
Updated:

Atmanirbhar Bharat is a journey for not only the Government but also for the people: Here is how

The capability of India emerging as a global leader is beyond doubt, all we need is to realise our true potential in the spirit of making India a manufacturing hub. We must realise that there is no alternative to self-dependency when it comes to the sovereignty of a nation.

Hitesh Bansal
Atmanirbhar Bharat is a journey for not only the Government but also for the people: Here is how
Made in India (Image courtesy: The Sunday Guardian)
2

India is a country where we believe in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’; where we treat guests like God, acknowledging the spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’; We believe in ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ – and for a country with the principles of ‘Whole World is One Family’, it is quite obvious that India encourages Liberalisation – integrating the world economy to promote economic growth, development, and poverty reduction. Keeping these noble objectives in mind, India opened up its huge market in 1991 bringing the famous LPG Reform.

This policy opened the door of India’s Economy for global exposure for the first time. But the exploitation that Indian Manufacturing sector had to face since the colonial era was never paid its due attention. The Indian manufacturing sector and crafts industry crippled due to the competition from cheap European products and exploitative policies of the British, forcing people to move from industries to land-based activities. The second blow of exploitation came with the introduction of western education and service sector in India by the British to manage their colonial affairs smoothly which later created lucrative and respectful employment opportunities for those who could speak English in colonial India.

Hence, the service sector grew rapidly, straight after agricultural activities in India, thereby suppressing & never letting the manufacturing sector flourish in a country which is called the land of Creativity and Ideas.

After 29 years of opening up its market for the Global Participants to make use of India’s huge population as one of the biggest markets for world businesses, India surely achieved international flow of goods, services, capital, human resources and technology, without much restrictions. But with all the benefits, India also suffered undeniable exploitation of its domestic market being flooded with foreign goods, giving a huge blow to the small-scale local industries.

The people of India became so used to the ready-made quality products available in the Indian market that we never felt the need or the importance of boosting the manufacturing sector in our country and gradually, without even realising, our lives were unbelievably surrounded by the foreign made products to an unimaginable extent.

A weak industrial sector makes India’s economy fragile, vulnerable & highly susceptible to global fluctuations. This is why the call for ‘Make in India’ is being raised so diligently these days. We are late, but it’s better late than never.

Taking lessons from the Indian Epic – Ramayana, we learn how when Jatayu told Lord Ram that it was Ravana who had abducted Sita and it is Lanka where Ram would find his wife, the question of who would go find Sita to confirm her presence in Ravana’s palace arose. Everyone decided that since Hanuman was the son of the Wind God – Vayu, he must leap to Lanka. Hanuman had the swiftness, power and strength but he was cursed to forget his extraordinary strength. It was Jamwant who reminded Hanuman of the glory he was born with. After realising his powers, Hanuman leapt over the ocean, escaping several devouring demons to find Sita Mata in Ashoka Van in Ravana’s Lanka. Here, every Indian is Lord Hanuman who is yet to realise their true potential to achieve self-reliance ― all that is needed is that little nudge.

The capability of India emerging as a global leader is beyond doubt, all we need is to realise our true potential in the spirit of making India a manufacturing hub. We must realise that there is no alternative to self-dependency when it comes to the sovereignty of a nation. And this is why Make-in-India is not just important, it is necessary. It must be taken as a step towards discovering our own lost glory and not to boycott anyone. A step towards making India’s potential bigger, and not to make anyone smaller.

Recently Modi government restricted the imports of Colour TV, PPEs, Rubber tier, and many defence equipments too. All in the spirit to Make-in-India to Make-for-the-World. A positive step which should not be portrayed negatively as a step towards blatantly boycotting any other country. India’s significant achievement in the time of corona has been about discovering its forgotten ability to globally lead as a manufacturer. For instance, India experienced a brilliant transition from zero PPE production in the country to becoming the world’s second-largest manufacturer of PPEs; all this was achieved during the time of the pandemic.

Understanding this potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a remarkable initiative for self-reliance – Aatmanirbhar Bharat. As the Prime Minister said, making India self-reliant is the only way to make the 21st century as India’s century. The goal is to focus on domestic manufacturing by being Vocal for Local and ultimately to take Local to Global. It is surprising to know that India had even been importing Agarbatties which has now been banned to give a big boost to Agarbatti and Bamboo industries in India. Similarly, the recent restrictions put on the import of rubber tyres and colour TV by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) is yet another commendable step towards boosting indigenous & domestic production, making India self-reliant in these sectors

It should be understood that Atmanirbhar Bharat is a journey for not only the Government but also for the people. Every Indian citizen has a crucial role to play. Cluster Approach is the only way our goal will be achieved. It is a journey to embrace the local starting from our daily use to our leisure activities. The Prime Minister also stated that all famous & renowned global products started locally and are have now gone international only because the local people started using them more, promoting them more, and by being proud of them, more

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Hitesh Bansal
Social Media | Writer| PR | Government policies |

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Dear Shashi Tharoor, India is not the surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, it is proof of the superiority of Hinduism

K Bhattacharjee -
Shashi Tharoor may be uncomfortable with the idea of Hinduism's superirority but it is one that he will have to live with.
Read more
News Reports

Deoband Ulema condemns Terahvi ceremony organised by Hindus for deceased former Union Minister Rasheed Masood, call it ‘Haraam’

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Mufti Asad Kasmi of Madrassa Jamia Sheikh-ul-Hind said that Islam forbids following the rituals of any other religion.
Read more

Minority Commission issues notice to India Today for misquoting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Twitter

Media OpIndia Staff -
India Today had allegedly tweeted an incomplete statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat from his interview with Vivek Magazine

It is time that Hindu women are not made a pawn in deluded ‘Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava’ activism

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
New Tanishq ad, that shows a Hindu woman being 'pampered' with the Hindu ritual of god-bharai by a Muslim mother-in-law, has created quite the furore online.

Editors Guild of India chief Shekhar Gupta hails same Bollywood which aims to stifle freedom of press

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta has taken to Twitter to hail the Bollywood big-wigs who have joined hands to gag Republic TV

Jab tak davai nahin, tab tak dheelai nahin’: PM Modi cautions on Chinese coronavirus, expresses concerns over Maharashtra situation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with the highest number of positive cases of Covid-19.

Recently Popular

Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq removes controversial advertisement glorifying ‘love jihad’ following social media outrage

OpIndia Staff -
An advertisement promoting 'interfaith' marriage and 'love jihad' by Tanishq had sparked massive outrage on the internet
Read more
News Reports

Finally a Hindu-Muslim union that can be called “interfaith”, and it’s fictional

OpIndia Staff -
The new Tanishq jewellery advertisement projects a fictional 'interfaith' union while in reality a Dipika will have to become a Faiza
Read more
Opinions

Here is how the Tanishq ad is your guide to understand ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’

Editorial Desk -
On Friday, Tanishq Jewellery released a new ad of an ‘interfaith’ couple where the woman, decked up in jewellery, is getting ready for a ‘god-bharai’ (baby shower) function.
Read more
Politics

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, all set to become a filthy, illiterate, physically ret**ded, brain dead, religiously fanatic monkey: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
As Khushbu Sundar quits Congress to join the BJP, her old anti-BJP tweets come back to haunt her
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq showroom in Gujarat condemns the controversial ad glorifying ‘love jihad’, apologises to Hindu society

OpIndia Staff -
"The Tanishq advertisement running in media is shameful and Gandhidham Tanishq apologises to the Hindus of Kutch," message outside Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham read.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government and Policy

Atmanirbhar Bharat is a journey for not only the Government but also for the people: Here is how

Hitesh Bansal -
Cluster Approach is the only way our goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat will be achieved, a dream that was seen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Read more
Opinions

Dear Shashi Tharoor, India is not the surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, it is proof of the superiority of Hinduism

K Bhattacharjee -
Shashi Tharoor may be uncomfortable with the idea of Hinduism's superirority but it is one that he will have to live with.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Explosion at Beleghat in Kolkata, BJP says TMC is hoarding explosives ahead of elections

OpIndia Staff -
According to ABP Ananda, traces of explosives were found on the rooftop. It was also reported that 'sutlis' (threads), attached to explosives, was found lying in large quantities, on the road beside the building.
Read more
News Reports

Deoband Ulema condemns Terahvi ceremony organised by Hindus for deceased former Union Minister Rasheed Masood, call it ‘Haraam’

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Mufti Asad Kasmi of Madrassa Jamia Sheikh-ul-Hind said that Islam forbids following the rituals of any other religion.
Read more
Crime

Hathras case: CBI team takes victim’s brother to the crime scene, family provided medical assistance

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the CBI team had taken over crucial documents from the police in connection to the Hathras case. The investigative agency will also study the police case diary for further probe.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: CCB Files Chargesheet, names Congress leaders Sampath Raj and Zakir Hussain as accused

OpIndia Staff -
The CCB has named former Mayor Sampath Raj and Zakir Hussain of the Congress Party as accused number 51 and 52, respectively.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court rejects plea against Halal method of butchering, calls it ‘mischievous’

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court rejects plea against Halal slaughter. Says it cannot dictate food choices.
Read more
Entertainment

5 videos that tried to promote Hindu-Muslim unity but ended up deriding Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Following outrage on social media, Tanishq took down its remarkably culturally sensitive and obtuse ad on Monday evening.
Read more
Media

Minority Commission issues notice to India Today for misquoting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
India Today had allegedly tweeted an incomplete statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat from his interview with Vivek Magazine
Read more
Opinions

It is time that Hindu women are not made a pawn in deluded ‘Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava’ activism

Nupur J Sharma -
New Tanishq ad, that shows a Hindu woman being 'pampered' with the Hindu ritual of god-bharai by a Muslim mother-in-law, has created quite the furore online.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
462,091FollowersFollow
18,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com