Friday, October 9, 2020
Home News Reports 'Surreal experience to witness a miracle in air': Captain of Indigo flight in which...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Surreal experience to witness a miracle in air’: Captain of Indigo flight in which a baby boy was delivered pens down a heartfelt note

At around 7.40 pm, the baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122. The mother and the baby were wheeled down to applause from the Indigo aircraft on Wednesday.

OpIndia Staff
Woman delivers baby aboard Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight
4

“A miracle in the skies”, captain Sanjay Mishra ex-IAF pilot who was the captain of the Delhi-bound Indigo flight in which a woman delivered a baby boy on Wednesday, recounts the experience. “Don’t think there was a single soul on board who didn’t have goosebumps on him or her at this moment”, the captain in a heartfelt note, pens down the two-hour-long intense rigmarole.

At around 7.40 pm, the baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122. The mother and the baby were wheeled down to applause from the Indigo aircraft on Wednesday.

The baby was delivered by a senior gynaecologist who was on-board the flight.

Image source: MumbaiMirror

Captain Sanjay Mishra revealed that the flight crew mulled the idea of making an emergency landing in Hyderabad. “It started with the lead informing me that the lady on seat 1C, is an expectant mother feeling a little restless…and that she had not eaten anything since morning. She was comforted and was given fluids and something to eat. A while later her anxiety and restlessness increased. She also started complaining of stomach pain. As the situation was developing, I asked the lead to page for a doctor,” Mishra said. 

The pilot said that by sheer luck, there were two accomplished doctors on-board the flight. “One of them, Dr Nagaraj, is a plastic surgeon who works in King Fahd hospital in Riyadh and the other Dr Sailaja a gynaecologist and an obstetrics surgeon, heading the fetal medicine department in Cloud Nine Hospital. We were near Jaipur, cruising at FL 390,” he said.

Captain Sanjay Mishra said that it was when the flight was north of Bhopal, that the flight crew came to know that the pregnant woman was bleeding. “A little later, north of Bhopal, came to know that she has started bleeding followed by the shattering news that she has suffered an abortion. Forward galley and the Lav (lavatory) were swiftly and efficiently converted into a makeshift ward/ labour room taking all precautions by an excellent team of cabin crew who rose to the requirements of the occasion. They were very brilliantly supported by several captains and crew travelling ACM and Dead Head. I was waiting for one final update from the doctors to decide on my next course of action,” he said.

Image source: MumbaiMirror

He didn’t have to wait long. “As I was mulling over this disheartening piece of news, heard and noticed sudden increase in the activity levels in the cabin… screaming.. shouting.. clapping and a faint cry of what sounded like a new born…It was a baby boy!!” he said.

“From a feeling of deep sadness…it turned to a feeling of intense joy…never witnessed fortunes turning so swiftly and so miraculously!! Don’t think there was a single soul on board who didn’t have goose bumps on him or her at this moment,” he added.

Despite the moment of celebration, Capt Sanjay Mishra said that he was still on guard in case he needed to land the flight unexpectedly. “Although the doctors confirmed to me that the mother and child are doing well…things could again worsen any moment!! Nagpur was 500m in TS…Indore had a closure…HYD was the best option to divert in case of any new contingency,” he said.

He said that he was hoping to ensure that the mother and the baby landed in Bengaluru. “At the bottom of my heart, I was hoping and praying that the youngster holds on for another hour and a bit…he did well…much better that expected at his ripe old age of 5mins!,” he said.

The pilot landed the flight as planned in Bengaluru amid a slew of congratulatory messages. “Post landing Birth on Board form was filled…don’t think it has ever been filled in a domestic flight in India ever…and it is most appropriately titled *FFS 007,” he said.

Image credit: The News Minute

The pilot said that the flight crew did not have clarity over how far the woman was into her pregnancy. Sources said that her pregnancy was not over 32 weeks. The baby was delivered by Dr. Sailaja Vallabhaneni, a doctor practising at Cloud Nine Hospital. 

“On ground amidst all the frenzy, I could sense a genuine sense of happiness and joy amongst all present, KIAL staff, Aster Clinic staff…in all the gloom surrounding us, people were looking for a reason to celebrate and they got one..!! There were banners, chocolates, gifts…and the brave mother was given a rousing reception!,” the pilot added. 

In a statement to PTI, IndiGo said: “We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bengaluru. There are no further details available.”

Though there is no official confirmation from the airlines yet, sources said that IndiGo may offer free tickets to the baby boy for life.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

After this report, India Today may allege that Republic TV pays YouTube Rs 500-700 to boost its viewership: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The channel was at the centre of a furore when Mumbai Police Commissioner asserted that Republic TV paid Rs 400 to Rs 500 as a part of its efforts to manipulate TRP
Read more
Media

India Today was held guilty of viewership malpractice after show-cause notice, was asked to pay Rs 5,00,000 fine to BARC: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
India Today went on overdrive trying to shield itself after they had made a fool of themselves and gone after Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the TRP scam issue
Read more

Why is Kamala Harris so unlikable? She has a little Hillary Clinton problem

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
During the debate, while Mike Pence appeared polite and cordial, Kamala Harris reeked of condescension and unbelievable pettiness.

India Today lies and twists statement by a ‘dara hua witness’ to attack Republic TV with claims the witness never made

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Sahil Joshi, was heard talking to Tejal Solanki, the same witness who had given a sound byte to Republic TV yesterday implicating India Today in the fake TRP scam.

Media forgets Dalit victim in Hathras to pursue TRP blame game

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Keep in mind. These cheap TRP battles wiped the Hathras case off our screens. This is how much the great humanitarians in media care for the people.

After FIR names India Today in the ‘Fake TRP’ case, it flaunts crime branch notice as ‘proof’ to declare Republic TV as guilty

Media OpIndia Staff -
Despite being named in the FIR, the India Today has continued to brazen it out and went to pin the blame on Republic TV in the 'Fake TRP' case.

Recently Popular

Media

Prime witness in the ‘false TRP scam’ speaks up, names India Today specifically: Hear the explosive audio

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC
Read more
News Reports

Lies of Mumbai Police Commissioner exposed, the FIR filed in the TRP scam case names India Today, not Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR says that 5 panel homes were paid to watch India Today for 2 hours per day, not Republic TV as alleged by Mumbai police commissioner
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.
Read more
Media

Loser channels and TV anchors thrashed by Republic TV join hands with Shiv Sena to target Arnab Goswami over ‘fake TRP scandal’

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists who had terribly lost to Arnab Goswami and Republic TV quickly deemed them guilty over the 'Fake TRP scandal'.
Read more
Social Media

Baba ka Dhaba: How Netizens did their part in keeping the place afloat and lessons in humanity

Nirwa Mehta -
There are innumerable 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in our neighbourhood. Maybe it is time to check upon them too.
Read more
Media

AajTak to pay Rs 1 lakh fine and issue a public apology for broadcasting fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput: Read what NBSA said

OpIndia Staff -
India Today Group’s Aaj Tak has in the recent past spread several such fake news related to Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Surreal experience to witness a miracle in air’: Captain of Indigo flight in which a baby boy was delivered pens down a heartfelt note

OpIndia Staff -
Though there is no official confirmation from the airlines yet, sources said that IndiGo may offer free tickets to the baby boy for life
Read more
News Reports

Watch: West Bengal police pull off the turban of an on-duty Sikh security official while assaulting him

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leaders condemned the way WB police insulted the entire Sikh community by knocking off a Sikh's pagdi (turban)
Read more
Media

After this report, India Today may allege that Republic TV pays YouTube Rs 500-700 to boost its viewership: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The channel was at the centre of a furore when Mumbai Police Commissioner asserted that Republic TV paid Rs 400 to Rs 500 as a part of its efforts to manipulate TRP
Read more
News Reports

Hansa research confirms filing of FIR that names India Today in TRP scam: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
Hansa Research Group said that as a result of an investigation conducted by them and BARC, the TRP manipulation came to light
Read more
News Reports

No ‘witty’ headline on first page: Scared of Mamata Banerjee, Telegraph ignores police brutality on BJP workers during protests

OpIndia Staff -
The BJP protest and police crackdown on it was carried on sixth page of Telegraph, with first devoted to article on cotton and silk sarees
Read more
Media

India Today was held guilty of viewership malpractice after show-cause notice, was asked to pay Rs 5,00,000 fine to BARC: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
India Today went on overdrive trying to shield itself after they had made a fool of themselves and gone after Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the TRP scam issue
Read more
Crime

Man beheads wife on suspicion of infidelity, walks into police station with severed head

OpIndia Staff -
The accused suspected his wife of having an affair with a neighbour. He attacked the neighbour as well.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police targets Republic TV yet again after their TRP scam lies fell flat, summons journalist Pradip Bhandari for questioning

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint against Republic TV consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari has been registered at the Khar police station
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: ‘TMC activist’ arrested for harbouring killers of BJP leader Manish Shukla, CID recovers bikes, carbines and pistols

OpIndia Staff -
The CID officials had informed that the plan to kill Manish Shukla was hatched at Subodh's residence in Barrackpore.
Read more
News Reports

‘Horrible professor, avoid at all costs,’ pro-Aurangzeb historian Audrey Truschke receives harsh reviews from students on Rate My Professors

OpIndia Staff -
Pro-Aurangzeb historian Audrey Truschke is a professor at the History Department of the Rutgers State University in New Jersey.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,198FansLike
460,283FollowersFollow
18,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com