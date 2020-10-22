Yet another conspiracy has been revealed against the Yogi Adityanath led BJP Government in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, there were reports that 236 people belonging to Valmiki community embraced Buddhism as they were facing financial constrain and oppression. It was also alleged that the infamous Hathras case was the turning point that led to their conversion. However, now it has come to light that the whole matter could be a not-so-well-planned conspiracy against Yogi Government. After a local BJP MLA called it fake news, the administration investigated the case and found out that the whole case was a fake. There was no evidence of conversion, and they could not find any certificate or registration number that can prove conversion.

The case of mass conversion

On 14th October, reports alleged that 50 Dalit families comprising 236 people embraced Buddhism as they were fed up with the financial constraints and oppression. The alleged conversion took place in Karehra village of the Sahibabad police station area. It was also alleged that every one of them even got a certificate of conversion.

Complaint filed by Montu Valmiki

A resident of the same area, Montu Valmiki, had registered a case in the police station on the matter. In his complaint, he said that the whole story of conversion is an attempt to create disharmony in society by spreading false rumours. When the police investigated the case, they found that there was a criminal conspiracy. It was found that the people were presented papers on the pretext of government schemes, but later it was said that those were conversion papers.

ADM City Shailendra Singh visited the location with SP City on the instructions of the District Magistrate. He could not find any evidence of conversion. In the investigation report, he mentioned that there were no signs of conversion, and he could not locate any registration number. SP City said that the names and numbers on the certificated did not match, and some people had blank papers. He added that they had received a memorandum from the people of the Valmiki community, and their problems will be solved soon.

Allegations on Aam Aadmi Party

Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party is playing dirty politics in the region. BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar has alleged that there was no conversion and the rumors are false. He also alleged that nexus between ISI and Dawood Ibrahim is hatching a conspiracy in the country to instigate instability and communal riots. He also alleged that one Pawan was paid Rs.10 lakh for the conversion.