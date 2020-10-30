Sunday, November 1, 2020
Home News Reports Congress leader and Bengaluru Riots main accused Sampath Raj flees from hospital, police issue...
News Reports
Updated:

Congress leader and Bengaluru Riots main accused Sampath Raj flees from hospital, police issue notice to the hospital

Sampath Raj has been mentioned in the charge-sheet of Bengaluru riots case as a prime accused, who had joined hands with SDPI to instigate riots in the city

OpIndia Staff
Former Bengaluru mayor and Congress leader named in Bengaluru riots absconding from a hospital
Sampath Raj(Source: Deccan Herald)
225

One of the prime accused in the Bengaluru riots, Congress leader and former Mayor Sampath Raj is believed to be absconding. Raj was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Bengaluru, but the hospital discharged him after his treatment was over without informing the police. He is untraceable now and it is believed that he must have gone into hiding, confirmed police.

Police learnt about the discharge of Raj when Assistant Commissioner of Police Venugopal visited the hospital on Thursday. “Yes, he is absconding. We are looking for him,” Venugopal told media confirming the development. According to police, a notice was issued to the hospital authorities by police on October 7 asking them to inform police before discharging Raj. However, the hospital discharged Sampath Raj without informing the police. Following the incident, another notice had been issued to the hospital authorities. The Hospital has been asked to reply why they discharged the accused without informing police after they were instructed to do so.

In the meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding Congress leader.

Charge sheet filed in Bengaluru riots case says Sampath Raj joined hands with Islamist organisation SDPI to create unrest in the city

Raj is believed to be one of the conspirators in instigating the Bengaluru riots in August this year. The charge-sheet filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the Bengaluru riots case stated that the Congress leader Sampath Raj had joined hands with radical Islamic organisation such as SDPI to target his own party’s Dalit MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

In the 850-page charge sheet, the CCB has named 52 people as accused. There are statements of more than 30 eyewitnesses. The investigating agency has named former Mayor Sampath Raj and Zakir Hussain of the Congress Party as accused number 51 and 52, respectively.

Furthermore, the charge-sheet filed by the Bengaluru CCB said that members of the Muslim community were already upset over the issues of the Citizenship Amendment Act, triple talaq, NRC and Ram Mandir and the Congress leaders used this resentment to fuel unrest in DJ Halli and KG Halli areas on August 11 and settle political rivalry against their own party MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

As per the reports, the personal assistant of Sampath Raj, Arun Kumar, was arrested by CCB. The investigation agency found out that he made over ten calls to SDPI leader Muzammil Pasha and others. Pasha and several others are among the accused in the riots case. As per the CCB investigation, SDPI and Congress leaders were behind the riots. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also filed two FIRs in the case under IPC, UAPA, and Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property A

The background of Bengaluru riots

On 11th August 2020, at around 8:30 PM, a riot-like situation took place between the DJ Halli and KJ Halli police station limits in the east Bengaluru. As per the reports, more than 1000 people gathered outside the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen, who allegedly posted objectionable content against Prophet Muhammad on Facebook. The situation came under control on 12th August around 1 AM. Three people were killed, and more than 60 police personnel were injured. More than 300 vehicles were damaged in the riots.

The investigation agencies have arrested more than 340 people for arson, stone-pelting and attacking police. Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, while talking to media, said that his house was set on fire. On 17th August, CM BS Yediyurappa said the state government would recover the cost of damage to public and private property from the culprits.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Who is Farhan Zuberi, now booked for threatening to behead people for insulting Islam: Here is his connection to AMU, AIMIM and anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Zuberi is also an office-bearer of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. he is currently the in-charge of the party's youth wing in Western Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
Government and Policy

Mend ways, or ‘Ram Naam Satya’ journey will begin: Yogi Adityanath cautions those who change religious identity to trap women, vows law against Love...

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued a stern warning to the miscreants indulging in love jihad by concealing their identities and entrapping girls and women in their relationship.
Read more

‘Osama bin Laden is less reprehensible than Trump,’ claims ‘rational atheist’ Sam Harris who once described the terrorist as a ‘moral hero in a...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Sam Harris claimed in his podcast Making Sense that Osama bin Laden is a less reprehensible person than Donald Trump.

IFCN certified fact-checking website throws a Hindu girl to wolves in Bangladesh in case where she went missing after alleged ‘insult’ to Prophet Muhammad:...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite being well aware that lives of Hindus are threatened in Bangladesh, newschecker.in has given way for Tithy's harassment.

The Second Republic: Why Narendra Modi drawing a comparison between Somnath Temple and Ram Mandir on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is significant

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the 31st of October is commemorated as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Hindu girl, who was suspended from Bangladesh university for ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad, has been missing for 6 days: Here is what happened

World OpIndia Staff -
Hindu girl Tithy Sarkar goes missing in Bangladesh after allegedly making comments that insulted Prophet Muhammad and Islam

Recently Popular

Crime

Tauseef, who was harassing and forcing Nikita to convert to Islam, decided to kill her after watching web series ‘Mirzapur’: Report

OpIndia Staff -
During the interrogation, the accused Tauseef confessed to the police officials that he was inspired by the character of 'Munna' in the Mirzapur webseries.
Read more
Media

As Pakistan minister admits role in Pulwama attack, Rajdeep Sardesai rushes to his rescue, allows him to ‘clarify’, attack India instead, NDTV follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
India Today and NDTV come together to rescue Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry after he admitted Terroristan's role in Pulwama attack
Read more
World

Russia: Teenager shot dead after he shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ and stabs police officer

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, a 16-year-old terrorist was shot dead by police in the Muslim-dominated region of Tatarstan in Russia.
Read more
News Reports

AMU student leader Farhan Zuberi calls for the beheading of those who insult Islam, justifies his statement on Live TV

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the terror attacks in France and global call of Muslims to boycott French products over the Charlie Hebdo row AMU student Farhan Zuberi justifies beheading of individuals who dares to dishonour Prophet Muhammad
Read more
News Reports

The Print columnist Zainab Sikander Siddiqui wants Charlie Hebdo to have the “guts” to mock the Holocaust if it wants to publish cartoons on...

OpIndia Staff -
Zainab Sikander Siddiqui ruled that Charlie Hebdo cartoons mocking other religions are not offensive, only cartoons on Islam are offensive
Read more
World

Hindu girl, who was suspended from Bangladesh university for ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad, has been missing for 6 days: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu girl Tithy Sarkar goes missing in Bangladesh after allegedly making comments that insulted Prophet Muhammad and Islam
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Activist producer-director files complaint against all news channels with NBSA over ‘media trial’ in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint alleges that all news channels have indulged in media trial in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in last 4 months
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad, NCP corporator Ashraf Shanu Pathan and other NCP leaders organise protest against France in Mumbra

OpIndia Staff -
Senior leaders of the NCP, which is part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, have come out openly in protests against France
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Minor Dalit girl who self-immolated after raped by a DYFI member succumbs to burn injuries

OpIndia Staff -
The 16-year-old Dalit victim girl had set herself on fire by pouring kerosene after DYFI member Manu Manoj had raped her
Read more
News Reports

Radical Muslim social media users trend hashtags in support Raza Academy after the radical organisation received severe backlash for its anti-France campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Raza Academy had launched a campaign against France, asking Islamic countries to issue Fatwa against French for 'Islamophobia'
Read more
News Reports

Muslims hold placards with picture of French President with a footprint over his face during anti-France protest near the French consulate in Kolkata

OpIndia Staff -
Apart from Kolkata, Muslims in various other cities have joined their religious counterparts worldwide to protest against France
Read more
News Reports

Kamal Nath calls me a dog, yes, I will attack the person who wants to harm the public: Jyotiraditya Scindia opens front against Kamal...

OpIndia Staff -
The by-poll is considered as an opportunity for Jyotiraditya Scindia to emerge as a formidable leader in the BJP camp.
Read more
News Reports

Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, who was arrested for links with ISIS, was de-radicalised twice in the past: NIA charge-sheet

OpIndia Staff -
Sadiya Anwar Shaikh was de-radicalised twice in the past by intelligence agencies for radical comments on social media
Read more
Books

Kashmir is integral to India’s civilisational heritage, given its Hindu and Buddhist history: Excerpt from ‘A New Idea Of India: Individual Rights In A...

OpIndia Staff -
A New Idea Of India: Individual Rights In A Civilisational State is written by Harsh Madhusudan and Rajeev Mantri.
Read more
Political History of India

The muffled voices of Hyderabad: Unaccounted reports of mass genocide of local Hindus under the Nizam

Nivan Sadh -
One of the largest princely states within the Indian union was Hyderabad, a Hindu-majority region ruled by a Muslim Nizam.
Read more
News Reports

“I would have done the same”, says poet Munawwar Rana supporting the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty by an Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Munawwar Rana claimed honour killing has been allowed for thousands of years so beheading for blasphemy should be allowed
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
472,289FollowersFollow
19,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com