Congress leader and former actress Nagma on Tuesday resorted to spreading fake news after she tweeted a video of a woman criticising the BJP government, claiming that she is the niece of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a hurry to target the Modi government, Nagma took to Twitter to share a video of a woman who was seen criticising the Modi government over their alleged non-fulfillment of promises. The Congress leader claimed that the lady who was criticising the government was none other than the niece of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In her tweet shared on October 6, Nagma in Hindi said, “Atal ji’s niece is saying that RSS and BJP have a dangerous agenda of dividing the country and they are pursuing it. They are destroying the unity and integrity of the country together with the godi media. They are not able to provide jobs to youth, solve farmers’ issues or provide safety to women.”

Image Source: Nagma

Several other social media users, including few Congress party workers, have shared the above video claiming that the Modi government was being criticised even by Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece.

Reportedly, the same clip was also circulated with the same claim earlier this year during the peak of anti-CAA protests.

Image Source: India Today

Fact-Check

However, the lady in the viral clip, which mentions as “HNP News” as the source, is not Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece. The lady in the video is identified as Atiya Alvi, who claims to be a social activist.

The viral video was shot during an anti-CAA protest held at Jantar Mantar in January this year.

It is rather clear that the claim made by Congress leader Nagma about another Congress leader is false. However, despite getting caught after spreading fake news on social media platforms, Nagma has not deleted her tweet.