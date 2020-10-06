Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Home News Reports FIR filed against so-called PM of PoK Raja Farooq Haider under Pakistani laws for...
News Reports
Updated:

FIR filed against so-called PM of PoK Raja Farooq Haider under Pakistani laws for treason

It is imperative to note here that PoK is an integral part of India illegally occupied by Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
The so-called PM of PoK
PoK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider (courtesy: ThePrint))
3

The Imran Khan government in Pakistan has booked Raja Farooq Haider, the so-called Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Pakistani law for treason and sedition. Along with Raja Farooq Haider, the former PM of Pakistan- Nawaz Sharif and several other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have also been booked for treason and disloyalty to Pakistan.

The case has been registered on Monday under various sections of the Pakistani laws against Farooq and other leaders, including Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, who attended the party’s meetings addressed by Nawaz Sharif from London via a video link last week.

The copy of the FIR

According to the FIR, Nawaz Sharif instigated his party leaders, state institutions and the nation to treason against Pakistan through his “hate-speech” from abroad, and the others had endorsed his speech.

It is imperative to note here that PoK is an integral part of India illegally occupied by Pakistan.

Complainant accuses Nawaz Sharif of providing indirect benefit to “his friend” Modi

In the first information report (FIR), the complainant, one Badar Rasheed, a citizen of Pakistan, alleged that the former PM Nawaz Sharif, who was convicted on corruption charges by the Pakistani courts, had delivered “hateful speeches” while addressing the All Parties Conference (APC), and his party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) and Central Executive Committee (CEC) on September 20 and October 1, against the state, its institutions and the nation as well.

He said the party’s senior leaders who were attending these meetings endorsed speeches of Nawaz Sharif by raising hands.

The complainant further stated that Nawaz Sharif wanted to provide indirect benefit to “his friend Indian prime minister Narendra Damodardas Modi” and “divert attention” from the Indian army’s atrocities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Imran Khan distances itself from the sedition case against the so-called PM of PoK, Nawaz Sharif and others

Following the registration of a sedition case, the Imran Khan government has distanced itself from the move. While Prime Minister Imran Khan has “expressed his strong displeasure” over the development, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed that PM Imran was unaware of the registration of the case against Nawaz Sharif and others. 

He claimed that registering treason case is not PTI government’s policy, adding that such had happened during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Rahul Gandhi indulges in fearmongering over the recently passed farm bills, claims Centre will take away farmers’ land and give it to Adani and...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi said that roads would not be constructed since the centre has abolished the Mandi Tax and the farmer won't be able sell his produce in the absence of infrastructure and roads
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over aircraft the procurement process of which began in 2011 under UPA: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi and the central government over the acquisition of VVIP planes that the UPA decided to procure.
Read more

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.

From COVID-deniers to flouting social distancing: How Rahul Gandhi’s anti-Farm Bills rallies could be next superspreader hotspots

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu tested positive for the Coronavirus on Tuesday after sharing stage with Rahul Gandhi.

‘It is like Draupadi’s Cheerharan’: Four get life imprisonment for gang-raping Dalit woman in Alwar, Rajasthan while husband held hostage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In April 2019, a Dalit woman was gang-raped by four men in front of her husband and videos of the heinous crime circulated.

Assam: Ex-Assam Police DIG PK Dutta arrested from Nepal in SI recruitment scam

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The former DIG, who is said to be the alleged mastermind in the exams question paper leak scandal, had been on the run after the incident came to the fore on September 20.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
News Reports

Christian missionary group ‘Scripture Union’ employee accused of sending inappropriate messages to school girls, chat messages go viral

OpIndia Staff -
In a series of tweets, Twitter user Joel Giftson alleged that Jaisunder would insist on video calls with the minor girls and even ask them to meet alone while expressing desire to 'cuddle' them.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Jism ki garmi’: How Hindi film industry disregarded consent and normalised rape and molestation over the years

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi film industry has, knowingly or unknowingly, convinced a generation of people that rape is normal when done in light of 'greater good'.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP leader Manish Shukla shot dead in front of police station, governor summons ACS (Home) and DGP due to worsening law &...

OpIndia Staff -
Lawyer and BJP councilor from Titagarh Manish Shukla was shot dead by unknown assailants at the party office on Sunday evening
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Republic TV releases audio tapes of AIIMS’ Dr Sudhir Gupta which contradict his current stand

OpIndia Staff -
While hinting at the 'loopholes' in autopsy and the 'contamination' of the crime scene, Dr Sudhir Gupta had concluded on August 22 that the evidence was not 'suitable' to perform further 'forensic examination with sanctity.'
Read more
News Reports

‘Justice for Hathras victim’ website created overnight to instigate caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh pulled down says intelligence report, FIR filed

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Justice for Hathras' website hosted misleading, inflammatory and fake content to provoke riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of protests against the Hathras incident
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

FIR filed against so-called PM of PoK Raja Farooq Haider under Pakistani laws for treason

OpIndia Staff -
Following the registration of a sedition case against the so-called PM of PoK and others, Imran Khan has distanced itself from the move
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi indulges in fearmongering over the recently passed farm bills, claims Centre will take away farmers’ land and give it to Adani and...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi said that roads would not be constructed since the centre has abolished the Mandi Tax and the farmer won't be able sell his produce in the absence of infrastructure and roads
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over aircraft the procurement process of which began in 2011 under UPA: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi and the central government over the acquisition of VVIP planes that the UPA decided to procure.
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Muhammad Azmat with a group of armed men try to rape a Hindu girl in Sindh, brutally kill father for attempting to stop...

OpIndia Staff -
Reports on forced abduction, rape, conversion and oppression of Hindu minorities have continued to pour in from the terror state of Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Who will hold banner and appear on TV? Mumbai Congress workers ‘protesting’ over Hathras fight among each other

OpIndia Staff -
Two local Congress leaders had started fighting over who will hold the banner and give a media byte on the Hathras incident.
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi attends mass gathering for anti-farm bills protests after sharing stage with Coronavirus positive Punjab Minister a day earlier

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi has not only landed himself in trouble but has also jeopardised the lives of thousands for the sake of petty politics.
Read more
Politics

From COVID-deniers to flouting social distancing: How Rahul Gandhi’s anti-Farm Bills rallies could be next superspreader hotspots

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu tested positive for the Coronavirus on Tuesday after sharing stage with Rahul Gandhi.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu who shared stage with Rahul Gandhi on Monday tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
A day before testing positive for coronavirus, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had said in a rally that masks hardly mattered
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Calicut medical college students protest against controversial order over Raksha Bandhan in govt medical colleges

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala State Medical Education Director Dr Ramla Beevi has stated that no groups were ever banned from conducting any celebrations and the order only asked for prior permission before holding events.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
458,765FollowersFollow
17,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com