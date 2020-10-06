The Imran Khan government in Pakistan has booked Raja Farooq Haider, the so-called Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Pakistani law for treason and sedition. Along with Raja Farooq Haider, the former PM of Pakistan- Nawaz Sharif and several other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have also been booked for treason and disloyalty to Pakistan.

The case has been registered on Monday under various sections of the Pakistani laws against Farooq and other leaders, including Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, who attended the party’s meetings addressed by Nawaz Sharif from London via a video link last week.

According to the FIR, Nawaz Sharif instigated his party leaders, state institutions and the nation to treason against Pakistan through his “hate-speech” from abroad, and the others had endorsed his speech.

It is imperative to note here that PoK is an integral part of India illegally occupied by Pakistan.

Complainant accuses Nawaz Sharif of providing indirect benefit to “his friend” Modi

In the first information report (FIR), the complainant, one Badar Rasheed, a citizen of Pakistan, alleged that the former PM Nawaz Sharif, who was convicted on corruption charges by the Pakistani courts, had delivered “hateful speeches” while addressing the All Parties Conference (APC), and his party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) and Central Executive Committee (CEC) on September 20 and October 1, against the state, its institutions and the nation as well.

He said the party’s senior leaders who were attending these meetings endorsed speeches of Nawaz Sharif by raising hands.

The complainant further stated that Nawaz Sharif wanted to provide indirect benefit to “his friend Indian prime minister Narendra Damodardas Modi” and “divert attention” from the Indian army’s atrocities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Imran Khan distances itself from the sedition case against the so-called PM of PoK, Nawaz Sharif and others

Following the registration of a sedition case, the Imran Khan government has distanced itself from the move. While Prime Minister Imran Khan has “expressed his strong displeasure” over the development, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed that PM Imran was unaware of the registration of the case against Nawaz Sharif and others.

He claimed that registering treason case is not PTI government’s policy, adding that such had happened during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure.